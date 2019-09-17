Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, October 4, 2019
"Bed, Bath & Beyond Our Means" - Katie's life is turned upside down when her notoriously elusive boss, Whitney (Kelly Ripa), pops into town and promotes Katie to VP of Events. Meanwhile, a colleague's death pushes Greg towards an existential crisis on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, OCT. 4 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris. Kelly Ripa guest stars as Whitney.
"Bed, Bath & Beyond Our Means" was written by Lindsey Stoddart and directed by Natalia Anderson.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
