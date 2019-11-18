Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALMOST FAMILY on FOX - Thursday, November 28, 2019

In an attempt to start a new tradition, Julia hosts Thanksgiving dinner for her ever-growing family, but things go awry when she invites both Leon and the new guy she's been seeing, and Roxy let's a new half-sibling tag along. Meanwhile, with Tim's parents in attendance, relentlessly homing in on the idea of children, Edie finds herself at a crossroads in the all-new "Thankful AF" Thanksgiving episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Thursday, Nov. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-107) (TV-14 D, L, S)



Executive producers Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood") and Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you the story of a family formed through extreme circumstances. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity and human connection, this all-new drama, based on a popular Australian format and directed by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), taps directly into the zeitgeist.



Only child JULIA BECHLEY (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "American Dreams") finds her life turned upside down when her father, LEON BECHLEY (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Leverage," "Ordinary People"), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own genetic material to conceive upwards of dozens of children.



Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters - former best friend EDIE PALMER (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "Nightschool," "Step Sisters") and ex-Olympic athlete ROXY DOYLE (Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.



Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form a bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.



ALMOST FAMILY is produced by Universal Television, and FOX Entertainment. Annie Weisman wrote the pilot. Executive producers on the series are Jason Katims, Weisman, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy and Randy Zisk. Leslye Headland executive-produced and directed the pilot. The series is based on the original Endemol Shine Australia series from Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.





