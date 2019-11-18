Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, November 24, 2019
"3007" - Don't miss gender reveal mishaps, kids astonished by magic tricks and a grown man who is very excited when he hears THE NEIGHBORHOOD ice cream truck, on an all-new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, NOV. 24 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 11/18-11/22
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, November 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, November 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, December 8, 2019
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.