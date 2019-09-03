Scoop: Coming Up on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Monday, September 9, 2019
With only the best of the best remaining in the competition, the dancers show America why they belong in the Top Four. The dancers continue to bring incredible performances during a week without eliminations in the all-new "Top 4 Perform"episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, Sept. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET /PT) on FOX. (DAN-1616/1617) (TV-14 D, L)
The 16th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week for America's votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale. Joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judging table for auditions and the Academy rounds are Laurieann Gibson, Lady Gaga's longtime choreographer and creative director, and SYTYCD alum Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval. The new season also features returning host Cat Deeley.
Over the course of its 15 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 64 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 16 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions. The series is executive-produced by series co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Allen Shapiro, Barry Adelman, Mike Yurchuk, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.
