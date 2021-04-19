Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICAN IDOL's 'Disney Night' on ABC - Sunday, May 2, 2021
The top seven finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode.
"American Idol" gets closer to crowning its winner on the all-new, magical Disney Night episode airing live coast to coast on SUNDAY, MAY 2 (5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L)
To kick off the night, the results of THE COMEBACK show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney WORLD for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season's top 10 contestants, including THE COMEBACK winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America's real-time vote.
The top seven finalists will be REVEALED at the end of the episode. Episodes can also be viewed the NEXT day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.
During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.
To kick off the night, the results of THE COMEBACK show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney WORLD for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season's top 10 contestants, including THE COMEBACK winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America's real-time vote.
The top seven finalists will be REVEALED at the end of the episode. Episodes can also be viewed the NEXT day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.
During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.