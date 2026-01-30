 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  January 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 30, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  January 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image

Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up to another bustling day on the Great White Way, let's catch up on some of the biggest stories from yesterday. Stage and screen star Samantha Mathis took us inside the Drama Book Shop to share the plays that shaped her career, while director John Doyle reflected on reimagining THE COLOR PURPLE and casting Cynthia Erivo in an exclusive book excerpt. Bob the Drag Queen made a splash debut in MOULIN ROUGE!, and we got our first look at Elaine Hendrix starring in HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations. Plus, catch the buzz with Peyton List belting it out in HEATHERS, and watch as the cast of THE GREAT GATSBY dazzled at the Knicks game halftime show. There's all this and more, including news about Broadway Bets returning for Broadway Cares, the closing of Tacoma Arts Live, and updates on upcoming productions, industry happenings, and more—scroll down to catch up on all the big headlines!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image
Video: Samatha Mathis Picks the Shows That Shaped Her

In this video, watch as stage and screen star Samantha Mathis walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image
Exclusive: John Doyle Looks Back on Reimagining THE COLOR PURPLE and Casting Cynthia Erivo in Excerpt from New Book

In his first book, Opening Doors: Reimagining the American Musical, John Doyle reflects on the 50-year theatrical journey taken by a boy who never dreamt it could happen to him. Through simply working at his craft and trying to earn a living he gained a reputation for thinking outside of the box and is credited with helping create a new art form – that of actor-musician led musical theatre. Read an excerpt here!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image
Video: Bob The Drag Queen Has Strutted to Broadway Purse First

Bob the Drag Queen has walked into the Moulin Rouge purse first. Literally. The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar officially strutted onto the Al Hirschfeld Theatre stage earlier this week as  “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! . Watch in this video as Bob chats more about the rehearsal process and more!

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: First Look at Elaine Hendrix in HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations
by Michael Major
See photos of Hello, Dolly! starring Dancing With the Stars and The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi, the cast also includes Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl, and more.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image Video: First Look at Peyton List Performing in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has released a first look at Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in the hit Off-Broadway production. The new video features a look at the Disney Channel alum performing songs like 'Candy Store' and 'The Me Inside of Me.'. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image Video: Watch THE GREAT GATSBY Perform Halftime Show at Knicks Game
by Michael Major
Cast members from The Great Gatsby performed a special halftime show at Pride Night with the New York Knicks earlier this week. Led by Dariana Mullen, watch a video of the ensemble of the hit Broadway musical performing 'La Dee Dah.'. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More Image Video: New Trailer Release For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released from Paddington the Musical, now playing in London. The musical, adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and StudioCanal’s hit films.. (more...)

Video: Dez Duron Performs 'My Funny Valentine' When MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stops the Show
by Stephi Wild
The show must go on! During a recent performance of Maybe Happy Ending, the show experienced technical difficulties and Dez Duron, who plays crooner Gil Brentley, was on hand to entertain the audience. Check out the video here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/29/2026; Jobs In Sales, Management, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/29/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Santino Fontana, Talia Suskauer, and More Will Appear at the 2026 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre Ceremony
by Stephi Wild
The Kleban Foundation will present the 36th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre on Monday, February 2 at 4PM in a private ceremony (by invitation only) hosted by ASCAP and BMI at ASCAP. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
HANNAH'S PROMISE, OR A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS to Have NYC Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An invite-only reading of David W. Hart's new play Hannah’s Promise, or A Life Without Limits is set for NYC February ahead of global licensing. Joe Calarco is directing.. (more...)
Former BAM President Gina Duncan Tapped To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth For Storytelling Org The Moth
by Stephi Wild
The Moth, the acclaimed nonprofit dedicated to connecting humanity through the power of personal storytelling, today announced the appointment of Gina Duncan as its new Chief Executive Officer. . (more...)
Educational Theatre Foundation Launches Storyline: A Craig Zadan Legacy Program
by Stephi Wild
The Educational Theatre Foundation has been awarded a grant by the Kresge Foundation to initiate 'Storyline: A Craig Zadan Legacy Program', aimed at enhancing theatre education across various districts.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Opening Up: US Theater Makers And The Global Scene'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will host its next Community Gathering on Zoom, focusing on the ongoing dialogue between US theater makers and the global scene. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Photos: First-Look at RuPaul, Ginger Minj, & More in DRAG RACE Movie STOP! THAT! TRAIN!
by Josh Sharpe
New first-look photos have been revealed from STOP! THAT! TRAIN!, the forthcoming action-comedy flick set in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe. Preview the movie in the new photos, which features RuPaul as President of the United States.. (more...)
Critics Picks: Tyler Hinton's Top Utah Shows of 2025
by Tyler Hinton
In the world of theatre, there are always standout productions that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. In this article, we will be taking a look at Tyler Hinton's top Utah shows of 2025.. (more...)
HBO and Boiler Room to Host INDUSTRY Season 4 Party in New York City
by Josh Sharpe
On January 29, HBO and music platform Boiler Room will come together for “Boiler Room x HBO’s Industry: New York,” an exclusive New York City event in celebration of the fourth season of HBO Original drama series Industry.. (more...)
Rachel Dratch, Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Juliette Lewis & More Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW- Full Cast Announced
by Nicole Rosky
xIt's time to meet Broadway's new creatures of the night! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the complete cast for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winner  Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!). . (more...)
Ramin Karimloo Will Lead New Production of SWEENEY TODD in the UK
by Stephi Wild
Ramin Karimloo is taking on the role of Sweeney Todd in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's music at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in the UK. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Liza Minnelli Responds to Backlash Over AI Use in New Song
by Stephi Wild
Iconic performer Liza Minnelli has responded to the backlash she received after it was revealed that AI was used to create parts of her latest song, 'Kids Wait Till You Hear This.'. (more...)
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Celebrate 15 Years on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Book of Mormon on Broadway is turning 15 this year, and the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will celebrate the occasion with a few surprises.. (more...)
Wynton Marsalis to Step Down as Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aafter nearly 40 years of leadership, Wynton Marsalis will be transitioning from his current role as the artistic and administrative leader at Jazz at Lincoln Center over the next two and a half years.. (more...)
Andrew Durand Reveals Final Performance in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Michael Major
Andrew Durand has revealed his final performance in Little Shop of Horrors. Following the announcement that he would be playing 'Brad' in the upcoming Rocky Horror Show revival, he will be playing his last show as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S... (more...)
Danya Taymor Set to Direct JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Danya Taymor, director of Broadway's John Proctor Is the Villain, will return to the project to helm the forthcoming movie adaptation. For her direction of the stage production, she received one of the show's seven Tony nominations.. (more...)
THE NOTEBOOK International Premiere & More Set For Theater Group Asia 2026/2027 Season
by Joshua Wright
Theatre Group Asia has announced its 2026–2027 season, which will feature three international productions that have not previously been staged in the Philippines. . (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Lena Hall

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Ain't waitin' no more
You just wait forever
If you can't say what for
The day come soon
I'll pack up the nothin' I own
And I'll live in my house
And I'll make it okay
By myself."

- Caroline, or Change

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos