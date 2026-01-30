Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 30, 2026- ROCKY HORROR Cast Revealed and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we wake up to another bustling day on the Great White Way, let's catch up on some of the biggest stories from yesterday. Stage and screen star Samantha Mathis took us inside the Drama Book Shop to share the plays that shaped her career, while director John Doyle reflected on reimagining THE COLOR PURPLE and casting Cynthia Erivo in an exclusive book excerpt. Bob the Drag Queen made a splash debut in MOULIN ROUGE!, and we got our first look at Elaine Hendrix starring in HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations. Plus, catch the buzz with Peyton List belting it out in HEATHERS, and watch as the cast of THE GREAT GATSBY dazzled at the Knicks game halftime show. There's all this and more, including news about Broadway Bets returning for Broadway Cares, the closing of Tacoma Arts Live, and updates on upcoming productions, industry happenings, and more—scroll down to catch up on all the big headlines!
But first...
Sunday, January 31
Mamma Mia! closes on Broadway
Liberation opens on Broadway
Video: Samatha Mathis Picks the Shows That Shaped Her
In this video, watch as stage and screen star Samantha Mathis walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?
Exclusive: John Doyle Looks Back on Reimagining THE COLOR PURPLE and Casting Cynthia Erivo in Excerpt from New Book
In his first book, Opening Doors: Reimagining the American Musical, John Doyle reflects on the 50-year theatrical journey taken by a boy who never dreamt it could happen to him. Through simply working at his craft and trying to earn a living he gained a reputation for thinking outside of the box and is credited with helping create a new art form – that of actor-musician led musical theatre. Read an excerpt here!
Video: Bob The Drag Queen Has Strutted to Broadway Purse First
Bob the Drag Queen has walked into the Moulin Rouge purse first. Literally. The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar officially strutted onto the Al Hirschfeld Theatre stage earlier this week as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! . Watch in this video as Bob chats more about the rehearsal process and more!
| Video: First Look at Peyton List Performing in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Heathers the Musical has released a first look at Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in the hit Off-Broadway production. The new video features a look at the Disney Channel alum performing songs like 'Candy Store' and 'The Me Inside of Me.'. (more...)
| Video: Watch THE GREAT GATSBY Perform Halftime Show at Knicks Game
by Michael Major
Cast members from The Great Gatsby performed a special halftime show at Pride Night with the New York Knicks earlier this week. Led by Dariana Mullen, watch a video of the ensemble of the hit Broadway musical performing 'La Dee Dah.'. (more...)
Video: New Trailer Release For PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL in London
Video: Dez Duron Performs 'My Funny Valentine' When MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stops the Show
