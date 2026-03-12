Review Roundup: Tony-Winner Daniel Radcliffe Stars in EVERY BRILLIANT THING on Broadway

The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s EVERY BRILLIANT THING, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe opens at Broadway's Hudson Theatre tonight. The play marks the first time Radcliffe returns to the stage since his 2024 Tony Award win for his role in the record-breaking run of Merrily We Roll Along. Read the reviews!

The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall) & Duncan MacMillan.

Every Brilliant Thing is a heartwarming play, in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living. This one-of-a-kind solo show, which has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes—and for an HBO Special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe—makes its long-awaited Broadway premiere following a hit season @sohoplace in London’s West End, where it concluded its run on November 8.

The show will play a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24, 2026 at The Hudson Theatre.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: But without specificity and motive, one is left with a thickly padded elaboration of an idea that Rodgers and Hammerstein compressed into two and a half minutes in The Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things.” Primo tickets for Every Brilliant Thing cost more than $400, and if you don’t mind spending top dollar on a dime-thin show, this one won’t disappoint; it’s diverting and at times even touching. But, appealing though he is, there may be better things on which to spend that money than 70 minutes of Radcliffe doing crowd work.