THE BOOK OF MORMON to Celebrate 15 Years on Broadway

The Book of Mormon on Broadway is turning 15 this year, and the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical will celebrate the occasion with a few surprises. On March 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM, the musical will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a special performance featuring audience giveaways, surprise appearances, and a special announcement that’s sure to get theatre fans buzzing.
The Book of Mormon is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and is now the 10th longest running Broadway musical of all time. The Book of Mormon is also playing in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Australia, and on tour in North America.
The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
Since opening in March 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production, which opened on March 21, 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.
Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt and sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Oremus. Tickets for the performance are available at ATG Tickets.