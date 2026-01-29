Ramin Karimloo Will Lead New Production of SWEENEY TODD in the UK

Ramin Karimloo is the new Demon Barber of Fleet Street! The Broadway and West End star is taking on the role of Sweeney Todd in a new production of Stephen Sondheim's music at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in the UK.

The production will be directed by The Rep’s Artistic Director Joe Murphy, and designed by award-winning designer Elin Steele. Performances run 4 July – 9 August.

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond.

About Sweeney Todd

Wrongfully imprisoned for 15 years, Benjamin Barker returns to Victorian London as the mysterious barber, Sweeney Todd. Upon finding out he’s lost everything he ever loved, Sweeney swears revenge and so begins a chilling tale of murder, macabre and Mrs Lovett’s pies!

First performed on Broadway in 1979, Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler‘s 12-time Tony Award-winning masterpiece is considered one of the greatest musicals ever written.

A razor-sharp story of retribution, this darkly comic and dramatic musical is a must-see in this new version by Rep Artistic Director, Joe Murphy.

About Ramin Karimloo

Most recently, Ramin played the Pirate King in Pirates! The Penzance Musical for the Roundabout Theatre Company at the Todd Haimes Theater on Broadway.

Stage credits include: Yoska in Roam (Shaftesbury Theatre, London), Guido Contini in Nine the Musical (Lowry Theatre, Manchester). Freddie Benson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (London Palladium & Theater Orb, Tokyo), Lonesome Rhodes in A Face In The Crowd (Young Vic), Piquillo in Songbird (Washington National Opera), Gomez Addams in The Addams Family (London Palladium), Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl (August Wilson Theatre, NYC), Shams in Rumi: The Musical (London Coliseum), Anatoly in Chess (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka & Tokyo International Forum), Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar (Theatre Orb, Tokyo), Che in Evita (Theatre Orb, Tokyo & Vancouver Opera), Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia (Broadway, NYC), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Centre), Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (Toronto, London & NYC, Tony Award Nominee), The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (London, Italy & Monte Carlo) & The Phantom in Love Never Dies (London, Olivier Award Nominee).

Film/TV credits include: Your Friends & Neighbours (Apple TV+), Bound (Paralysis Productions), Holby City (BBC1), Jesus: His Life (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life’s Too Short (BBC), Blue Bloods (CBS), The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Miserables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Ramin has also performed as part of the Festival of Remembrance for BBC1 two years running.

In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released five solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, The Road to Find Out: South and The Road to Find Out: North.