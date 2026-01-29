TRU to Present 'Opening Up: US Theater Makers And The Global Scene'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date nearly 300 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free.

1/30 - Opening Up: US Theater Makers and the Global Scene

In the room: Teresa Eyring, former executive director of Theater Communications Group (TCG); Roberto Cayuqueo Martinez, leader of the new International Theatre Institute (ITI) center in Chile. Teresa returns from Teatro a Mil, a major international theatre festival in Santiago, Chile, to talk about the work and the conversations she experienced there. She and Roberto will talk about the development of this new center, including the central role of indigenous artists in its creation. Additionally, they will invite dialogue on possibilities for artistic collaboration across the Americas. ‎Click here to register and receive the link.

UPCOMING

2/6 - Keeping Ahead of the Curves: Supporting the Future of American Theater. In the room: Josefina López​, writer of the film and Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves, and the founder of Casa 0101, dedicated to "nurturing the future storytellers of Los Angeles." We'll talk about her experiences both in film and on Broadway with the adaptations of her play, whether the productions adequately addressed the need for authentic voices in the room as well as authenticity on the stage. Were there compromises, and were there outside eyes that brought positive enhancements to her original work? How comfortable were the collaborations, and how does the creative process differ in collaboration versus from the isolated experience of writing? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

2/13 - Designs for a Living: How Clothes Make the Character. In the room: Jeff Mahshie, Costume Designer for Broadway (The Little Dog Laughed, Next to Normal, Left on Tenth, revivals of She Loves Me and Kiss Me Kate) and off-Broadway (Babe, Good for Otto, Hurlyburly, Becky Shaw, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Marie and Bruce). Jeff started as a sportswear designer for Carmelo Pomodoro and went on to design for the likes of iconic Giorgio di Sant Angelo, the Italian house of Byblos, Chaiken and the legendary Halston. How did he find his way to theater design, and what was the transition like? ... Click here to read more, register and receive the zoom link.

