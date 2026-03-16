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Photos: Aubrey Plaza Visits The New Queens of SIX on Broadway

The cast of Six features Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, and Anna Uzele.

By: Mar. 16, 2026

Aubrey Plaza and her sister, Renee Plaza, visited the new Queens of Six on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. See photos of Aubrey and Renee with the cast of Six here!

Six on Broadway has welcomed Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard! Returning from the original Broadway cast of Six are Grammy and Emmy winning Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr; and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of Six are Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! 

Photo Credit: Langley Hayman

Photos: Aubrey Plaza Visits The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Image
Renee and Aubrey Plaza with Broadway's Six Queens (clockwise): Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, and Anna Uzele

Photos: Aubrey Plaza Visits The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Image
Renee and Aubrey Plaza with Broadway's Six Queens (clockwise): Adrianna Hicks, Jasmine Forsberg, Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, and Anna Uzele



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