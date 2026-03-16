Video: Miriam Silverman Unpacks the Nuance of Acting for Stage vs. Screen

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Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman joins me for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive to reflect on her unforgettable Broadway journey — from her acclaimed, Tony-winning performance in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window to the whirlwind of awards season and what it means to be recognized by the theatre community at that level. Miriam opens up about the craft, the discipline, and the heart it takes to sustain a career rooted in powerful storytelling.



Now, she’s bringing that same intensity to the screen in Vladimir on Netflix, stepping into a new chapter of her artistry. We talk stage vs. screen, staying grounded in the work, and what continues to inspire her as an actor in 2026.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!