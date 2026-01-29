BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/29/2026; Jobs In Sales, Management, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/29/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Classic Stage Company seeks General Manager

Organization Classic Stage Company (CSC) is one of New York’s most celebrated Off Broadway theaters, known for reimagining classic stories with boldness, intimacy, and contemporary resonance. Located in the heart of the East Village, CSC has been a creative home for adventurous theater makers since 1967, producing work in the Lynn F. Angelson Theater—an immersive, 199 seat space that invites artists and audiences into close conversation. Under Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson, CSC conti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage & Production Management Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Stage & Production Management Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Production/Admin staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio/LX Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Audio/LX Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Audio and Lighting Staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-winning Playhouse ha... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Positions

Totem Pole Playhouse – 2026 Wardrobe Positions General Information Totem Pole Playhouse, Pennsylvania’s premier professional summer theatre, is located within the breathtaking 1,200-acre Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. We are currently seeking seasonal Costume shop and Wardrobe Staff to join us for our 76th Season where we offer both Equity productions and guest presentations, including “Tucked Away Treasures”, as part of our summer series. The award-winning Playh... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Venus in Fur

In search of lighting designer for a nonunion production of Venus in Fur. Show dates run from February 4th-February 9th. Tech will be Wednesday February 3rd. Flat rate position. Please send resumes to alexxvpierce@gmail.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTORs for Summer Season

Interviewing for MUSIC DIRECTORs. Stagedoor is an internationally recognized Theatre Camp, listed as “the coolest camp for kids” by TEEN PEOPLE, located in NY, will be holding ZOOM INTERVIEWS in February.. We provide an immersive summer stock style experience for the approximately 275 campers (ages 10 to 18) and 150 staff (recruited from all over the world) who call Stagedoor home. Over the summer season we produce 40 full scale shows in our 8 onsite theaters (Black Box to Proscenium to In the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY Scenic Carpenter For 50 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboratio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales Associate

The Sales Associate is a sales-focused, frontline role within Arena Stage's Sales Office and is often one of the first points of connection between the organization and its audiences. This hourly position engages directly with patrons both on the phone and face-to-face and is ideal for someone who brings a welcoming, professional presence, enjoys solving problems in real time, and thrives in a fast-paced, goal-driven environment. The Sales Associate drives sales of single tickets, multi-ticke... (more)

Internships - Creative: Costume Shop Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Managing Director, ArtYard

Organization ArtYard is a contemporary arts center dedicated to serving as an incubator for creative expression and a catalyst for collaborations that illuminate the transformational power of art. Founded on the belief that artistic exploration thrives in an environment of curiosity and care, ArtYard is both a physical campus and an animating ethos, a multidisciplinary hub where artists are invited to stay, work, and share their practice within a supportive community. Located along the ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Education & Engagement Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help cre... (more)

Internships - Crew : Scenic Carpentry Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who h... (more)

Internships - Creative: Scenic Art Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Stage Management Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Properties Apprentice

Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who h... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Ticket Services Representative

JOB TITLE: Ticket Services Representative REPORTS TO: Ticket Services Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.82 per hour UNION: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St. & 333 N LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: This position is responsible for providing high-quality customer service to patrons attending the theater. This position operates on a hybrid schedule, with both in-person and remote components and wil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $19.25 per hour UNION: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St. & 333 N LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Guest Services Associate is an integral part of the Goodman’s front-of-house department at both the 170 N. Dearborn location as well as at the Theater of the Mind venue, located at 333 North Randolph. Thi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Music Operations Manager

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks an Assistant Music Operations Manager for its 2026 Season. The Assistant Music Operations Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Music Operations Director, and work alongside the artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include assisting the Music Operations Director with adherence and application of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and planning and executing the logistics of managing a pr... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Scheduling Manager (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Scheduling Manager for its 2026 Summer Festival Season. The Scheduling Manager works as a member of the Artistic team; they report to the Director of Artistic Administration, and work alongside the Director of the Resident Artists Program, Production Stage Manager, and artistic and production staff. The primary responsibilities of the position will include maintaining and communicating the daily and weekly schedule for The Glimmerglass Festival during the fe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Chief Executive Officer, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

Organization Golden Gate Performing Arts Inc., dba San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC), based in San Francisco, California, draws singers from across the greater Bay Area. Founded in 1978 by Jon Reed Sims, SFGMC was the world’s first openly gay men’s chorus. From its earliest days, the organization has stood at the intersection of music, community, and activism, using artistic excellence as a catalyst for social change. SFGMC made its first public appearance on the steps of San Francisco ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mistletoe Carolers

Mistletoe Carolers is a 501c3 non-profit professional holiday caroling company in Colorado Springs, CO. We are auditioning now for all voice parts: soprano, alto, tenor and bass! If you are a professional vocalist who loves the holiday season, join us! Singers are paid $75 for the first hour and $35 for each additional hour for performances. We are accepting applications starting in January 2026 and filling positions as soon as possible. Apply on our website: https://mistletoecarolers.org/... (more)