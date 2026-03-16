Photos: Inside the MEXODUS Musical Showcase at SXSW with Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson

On Sunday at SXSW 2026, Audible presented SXSW’s first-ever showcase of a musical with “Mexodus: A Musical Journey Across Borders” performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson. Check out photos from the event below.

The live-looping hip-hop musical explores the untold history of the Underground Railroad that ran south, crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Guests experienced a concert version of the show, which recently returned to New York City in an extended Off-Broadway run at the Daryl Roth Theatre through June 14.

Mexodus will also be released as an Audible Original on Thursday, April 16, extending its reach to millions of listeners across the globe. The Audible Original features the entire musical recorded in Dolby Atmos, and the pre-order is now available here.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024). The show is created and performed by Quijada and Robinson.