THE NOTEBOOK International Premiere & More Set For Theater Group Asia 2026/2027 Season

Theatre Group Asia has announced its 2026–2027 season, which will feature three international productions that have not previously been staged in the Philippines.

The season will open in September 2026 with the international premiere of The Notebook: The Musical, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. The musical features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. The production follows Allie and Noah at three stages of their lives, exploring how their relationship evolves over time.

In February 2027, Theatre Group Asia will present Ang Tahanan ni Bernarda Alba, Federico García Lorca’s final work. The production is adapted by Chay Yew and transposed by Guelan Varela-Luarca. The play centers on Bernarda Alba and her five daughters, who are placed under an eight-year mourning period following the death of Bernarda’s husband. The original play premiered in Buenos Aires in 1945 under the direction of Margarita Xirgu and is widely regarded as a landmark of twentieth-century Spanish-language theatre.

The season will conclude in June 2027 with Sunday in the Park with George, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. Inspired by Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, the musical examines the process of artistic creation and its personal costs. The work premiered on Broadway in 1984 and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1985.

Still on the calendar from the 2025/2026 season, Theatre Group Asia will present A Chorus Line in a limited engagement running from March 12 through March 29.