IN THE HEIGHTS to Launch New York City Center's 2026–2027 Season

New York City Center has revealed the first production of the 2026 – 2027 Season: the Annual Gala Presentation In the Heights directed by David Mendizábal (Mexodus), running October 28 through November 8, 2026. The two-week run opens with a gala benefit performance on October 28. Funds raised from the Annual Gala Presentation help keep City Center’s unforgettable performances affordable and accessible for everyone. Casting and additional programming for the 2026 – 2027 Season to be announced at a later date.

Featuring Tony Award-winning music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three summer days in New York City’s Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Under Mendizábal’s direction, the concert production underscores the show’s lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences.