Video: First Look at Peyton List Performing in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Heathers the Musical has released a first look at Peyton List as 'Heather Chandler' in the hit Off-Broadway production. The new video features a look at the Disney Channel alum performing songs like "Candy Store" and "The Me Inside of Me."

Heathers recently extended its run for the second time and is playing through May 24, 2026.

List joined the cast on Monday, alongside fellow new cast members Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan, and Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen.

About Peyton List

Peyton List stars as Maddie Nears in Paramount+’s critically acclaimed series “School Spirits.” The series returns for its third season in January 2026, with List serving as the lead and as Executive Producer. She is also widely recognized for her portrayal of Tory Nichols in Netflix’s global hit series “Cobra Kai,” set within the world of The Karate Kid franchise. The show concluded with its sixth season as one of Netflix’s most successful series. Previously, List charmed audiences with her breakout role as Emma Ross on Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” before reprising the character in the spinoff series “Bunk’d,” where she continued to charm audiences as a fashionable and spirited teenager navigating life at summer camp. Her television credits also include Hulu’s supernatural thriller “Light as a Feather,” the dystopian feature “The Thinning,” and CBS’s “Happy Together.” List’s film credits include the Netflix romantic drama Girl Haunts Boy, the supernatural thriller The Inheritance opposite Bob Gunton, and the sci-fi drama Anthem of a Teenage Prophet. Additional credits include the horror-comedy The Swap and the musical remake Valley Girl, where she brought modern energy to the beloved 1980s classic.

About Heathers the Musical

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, began previews on June 22, 2025 and officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.