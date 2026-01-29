Liza Minnelli Responds to Backlash Over AI Use in New Song

Iconic performer Liza Minnelli has responded to the backlash she received after it was revealed that AI was used to create parts of her latest song, "Kids Wait Till You Hear This."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Minnelli teamed up with AI audio company ElevenLabs to co-create new music using artificial intelligence. The song, featured on the collaborative album titled "Eleven Album", features authentic vocals by Minnelli, with artificially generated musical arrangements. The album also features material from other celebrated artists, including Art Garfunkel, Michael Feinstein, and Patrick Patrikios.

Many fans expressed concern about Minnelli's decision to utilize AI for her music. Minnelli took to her social media to respond to the backlash, explaining her creation of the song, and defending her decision.

"All my life, some unkind people have chosen to weaponize the choices I make, as well as the people I love and trust," she wrote. "It's caused me to pull away and become more private than I want to be."

"You either support or troll. You can't do both - especially under the guise of caring about me."

She went on to explain that the negative comments do upset her, noting "I'm not going to pretend that when I look here and see mean things about my posts, my book, my music, that it doesn't hurt. Because it does."

Read the full post below:

Liza Minnelli's new song "Kids Wait Till You Hear This" is available now on all streaming platforms. The track is named after her upcoming memoir, which is on sale March 10. Pre-order the book here.