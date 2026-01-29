Video: Dez Duron Performs 'My Funny Valentine' When MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Stops the Show

The show must go on! During a recent performance of Maybe Happy Ending, the show experienced technical difficulties and Dez Duron, who plays crooner Gil Brentley, was on hand to entertain the audience.

Duron, perfectly in character, asked for audience requests, to which someone shouted "My Funny Valentine." Duron launched into a beautiful rendition of the song, along with some commentary scattered in.

Check out the video!

About Dez Duron

Dez Duron is a singer/songwriter from Shreveport, LA. Before his famed debut on NBC’s “The Voice,” Dez grew up singing in the church where his parents pastored. Upon graduating high school, Dez left singing behind, albeit temporarily, to pursue his love of football after being recruited by Yale to play quarterback. But, with his roots grounded in music, he left college after his sophomore year to try out for “The Voice”. His natural on-camera presence, undeniable likeability, charm, looks, and voice swooned viewers, pushing him all the way to the Top 8.

As an actor, he starred in the world premiere of the new musical Maybe Happy Ending at the Alliance Theatre, directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden. He also starred in the world premiere of the musical Music City at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. On screen, he starred in the Freevee pilot “Open Book” (created by Jessica Simpson). In addition to singing, Dez has seen success in modeling, being featured in the influential American Eagle Outfitters “Live Your Life” campaign.

Since “The Voice”, Dez has been in the studio making music, and booking personal appearances around the country, performing in front of thousands of fans. His next single “Let’s Just Call It Love” was released on May 17.