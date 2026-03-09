CHESS, MAMMA MIA!, and RAGTIME Lead Nominations for the Inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON

Nominations have been announced for the inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards, a new initiative recognizing outstanding Broadway chorus performers. The first-ever nominees for outstanding Broadway ensemble performers from the 2025/2026 season were revealed during a press conference at The Museum of Broadway in New York City. Tony Award winner Lillias White and Bradley Dean of CHESS announced the nominees.

“For decades, Broadway ensembles have carried the energy and storytelling of the musical theater stage,” said organizers of the Broadway Ensemble Awards. “This initiative ensures those performers are seen, celebrated, and centered during awards season.”

The inaugural awards ceremony takes place on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College, hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of HAMILTON.

Created to recognize the talent and discipline of Broadway chorus performers, the Broadway Ensemble Awards shine a spotlight on the artists who power Broadway musicals from within the ensemble. Nominees are selected by an anonymous committee of Broadway veterans and honored as the Most Outstanding Performers in a Broadway Ensemble.

Most Outstanding Male in an Ensemble

Sean McLaughlin (CHESS)

Jacob Keith Watson (RAGTIME)

Shavey Brown (CHESS)

George Vickers (MAMMA MIA)

Xari Soto Burgos (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Female in an Ensemble

Allison Blackwell (RAGTIME)

Anne Fraser Thomas (QUEEN OF VERSAILLES)

Sarah Meahl (CHESS)

Jasmine Overbaugh (MAMMA MIA)

Samantha Pollino (CHESS)

Most Outstanding Dance Group in an Ensemble

"Lay All Your Love on Me" (MAMMA MIA)

"One Night in Bangkok" (CHESS)

"Gettin’ Ready Rag" (RAGTIME)

"What a Game" / "Baseball" (RAGTIME)

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Vocal Group in an Ensemble

"Nobody’s Side" (CHESS)

"Voulez-Vous" (MAMMA MIA)

"New Music" (RAGTIME)

"’Til We Reach That Day" (RAGTIME)

"Money, Money, Money" (MAMMA MIA)

Most Outstanding Musical Direction of an Ensemble

Ian Weinberger (CHESS)

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (MAMMA MIA)

James Moore (RAGTIME)

Most Outstanding Choreography for an Ensemble

Ellenore Scott (RAGTIME)

Anthony Van Laast (MAMMA MIA)

Lorin Latarro (CHESS)

Most Outstanding Ensemble

CHESS

MAMMA MIA

RAGTIME

Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award

The 2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award will recognize the 1975 original ensemble of A CHORUS LINE.