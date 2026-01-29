Exclusive: First Look at Elaine Hendrix in HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations

Elaine Hendrix takes the stage as the title role in OFC Creations' production of Hello, Dolly! See exclusive photos from the new production, which opens tonight, January 29, and runs through February 15, 2026.

Led by Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi, the cast also includes Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder, Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl, Max Ruscio as Barnaby Tucker, Kaitlyn Baldwin as Irene Molloy, and Brianna Ross as Minnie Fay.

Hendrix, from this season's Dancing with the Stars, Disney’s The Parent Trap, SNL’s Superstar, & the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, stars as Dolly Levi in OFC's Broadway in Brighton production of Hello, Dolly in Rochester.

Hello, Dolly is OFC’s fourth musical in the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series. Performances January 29-February 15, 2026 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Based on Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker, the show debuted on Broadway in 1964 as a storming success, winning an unprecedented 10 Tonys at that year's ceremony and was adapted for the big screen five years later.

The story is set in 1880's Yonkers, where a rich and cantankerous widower by the name of Horace Vandergelder is on the lookout for a wife. To help him on his quest he engages the services of professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, but little does he know that Dolly has his perfect match in mind from their very first meeting - herself! Now all she has to do is make Horace realize it as well!

Hello, Dolly features the timeless songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes A Moment," and the title song.

Photos by Goat Factory Media



Elaine Hendrix



Elaine Hendrix and the Cast of Hello, Dolly!



Elaine Hendrix and Myk Watford



Max Ruscio, Elaine Hendrix, and Tyler Hardwick



The Cast of Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations



Kaitlyn Baldwin and Brianna Ross