Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Amber Iman and More to Join SIGNS OF LIFE Concert

Astro Lab Productions will present a one-night-only New York City event: Signs of Life, the concept album, live in concert. Taking place Sunday April 12, 2026, at 7:30pm, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall (Broadway at 60th Street, New York City), the star-studded concert premieres the powerful score from the upcoming original musical with a book, music and lyrics by Christopher DeLair. The concert will feature artists from the concept album as well as very special guests.

The performer line-up currently includes Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen); Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs); Leif Coomer (Mrs. Doubtfire in Seattle); Bella Coppola (Smash); Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress); Tony Award nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka), Alexa Green (Wicked); and Sabrina Shah (Kimberly Akimbo). Additional performers and guests will be announced shortly.

Signs of Life is an original new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, where healing becomes a hero’s journey and the key to growing up lies within one’s younger self. On Chris’s journey to break familiar cycles, he is guided and pushed by the 12 divinely feminine signs of the zodiac to step outside his comfort zone and face the things that scare him most, including his childhood. At once profoundly introspective and bursting across the stage with energy, light, and love, Signs of Life celebrates what makes us all divinely human.

Signs of Life, the concept album, is now available on all streaming platforms. Released by Joy Machine Records, the album is produced, mixed and engineered by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King, JD McPherson, Mt. Joy), and co-produced by Chris Ranney, who also serves as music supervisor.