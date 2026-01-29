Video: Samatha Mathis Picks the Shows That Shaped Her

Which shows from Broadway past have made the biggest impact on Broadway present? How have the legends of yesterday shaped the stars of today? BroadwayWorld is finding out in our series, The Shows That Shaped Me.

In this video, watch as stage and screen star Samantha Mathis walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?

Mathis is currently starring as 'Sonia' in The Honey Trap, running through February 15 at the Irish Rep. Following its final performance, The Honey Trap On Demand will be available to stream beginning at 5pm ET on February 15, 2026, and will be available through February 28, 2026. Reserve your access at lolst.org/honeytrap.

Samantha's Broadway credits include 33 Variations, The Man Who Had All the Luck. Off Broadway: Another Shot, Make Believe (Second Stage), Whisper House (The Civilians), Nomad Motel (Atlantic), 33 Variations (Ahmanson), Collected Stories (Geffen Playhouse). Film includes The Clovehitch Killer, American Pastoral, Affluenza, American Psycho, Broken Arrow, The American President, Little Women, The Thing Called Love, How to Make an American Quilt, Jack and Sarah, This is My Life, FernGully: The Last Rainforest,and Pump Up the Volume. TV includes “Billions,” “The Strain,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Under the Dome,” “Grey'sAnatomy,” “Law&Order: SVU” and “Criminal Intent,” “Bull,” “Salem's Lot,” “Nightmares and Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King,” “Collected Stories,” and “The Mists of Avalon.” Upcoming Films: Isle Child and By Design