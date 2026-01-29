BROADWAY BETS Will Return in May to Benefit Broadway Cares

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway insiders and powerhouse companies from across entertainment and beyond will ante up for a night of competitive cards and industry buzz at Broadway Bets, returning Monday, May 18, 2026. This year, the stakes will soar as multiple Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning producer and philanthropist Thomas S. Perakos goes all-in as the first-ever presenting sponsor of Broadway Bets, making a pioneering leadership commitment of more than $1 million over the next five years to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bets will move to New York City's historic Edison Ballroom. Individual tickets and table sponsorships are on sale now at broadwaycares.org/bets.

Perakos' transformative support, in partnership with The Perakos Family Cares Foundation, will focus on wellness, health care and health insurance, mental health support, counseling and emergency assistance for all members of the Broadway and theater community during their critical times of need. Perakos is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer of a wide-ranging slate of celebrated productions across Broadway and beyond, including the currently running Buena Vista Social Club, Broadway's upcoming Giant, which won the 2025 Olivier for Best Play, as well as the West End's Sinatra The Musical, coming this June, among many others.

Perakos leads a royal flush of companies already set to participate in the annual event produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. From producing powerhouses and marketing leaders to ticketing innovators and entertainment law and accounting firms, the evening brings together the brightest minds and biggest names in the business.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to be entering this next chapter of immense growth, expansion and impact for Broadway Bets,” said Danny Whitman, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “Even more lifesaving support will reach people in need thanks to our new King of Hearts, Tom Perakos, and his extraordinary commitment of more than $1 million.”

"The arts don't just entertain us - they sustain us. Supporting them is one of the most meaningful things we can do,” Perakos said. “Performing arts are the foundation of our culture, of humankind, and especially of our beloved Broadway community. Nothing could possibly give me greater joy in these most challenging and difficult times than to help anyone in our Broadway community in need; ‘you will be found'! – help, and knowing others care is often a lifesaver. If my commitment can help find anyone in a meaningful way, it is so worth it!“

“Believe in yourself and follow your dreams,” Perakos continued. “But if your passions and successes can also give back - when they can bring help, joy, and opportunity to others - you truly have the power to make a difference in this world. This partnership with Broadway Cares is a legacy I am deeply proud to be a part of - one I have helped build, one I continue to support, and one I will champion in the years to come."

“I'm thrilled to see this joyous night for our theatrical community leveling up in such a meaningful way,” said Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, a member of Broadway Cares' Board of Trustees who's currently starring in Broadway's Just in Time. “I had the chance to meet presenting sponsor Tom Perakos recently after a performance of Just in Time and his passion for ensuring people in our industry can access essential health care and support was immediately clear. His generosity is bringing Broadway's biggest power players together for an unforgettable evening that makes a lifesaving impact.”

Already taking their place as “Full House” table sponsors this year are 321 Theatrical Management, The Araca Group, Foresight Theatrical, John Gore Organization (Broadway Across America, Broadway.com), The Nederlander Organization, Satisfi Labs and Broadw.ai, No Guarantees and Astor Place Theatre, PRG, RCI Theatricals, The Road Company, The Shubert Organization, SpotCo, Sweet Hospitality Group, TodayTix, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Withum. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Broadway stars, industry insiders and theater fans alike will come together at Broadway Bets to rub shoulders with the who's who of Broadway in an electrifying evening of poker. Whether they're seasoned pros or first-time players, guests will test their poker faces in an exhilarating Texas Hold 'em tournament - all for the chance to claim the coveted title of Broadway Bets champion.

A limited number of non-tournament party passes offer an expanded insider's view of the action, complete with cocktails, food, more casino games than ever before and prime opportunities for industry networking.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by the 7:30 pm tournament kickoff. Every Broadway Bets (#broadwaybets) ticketing level includes a delectable menu from Chopped champion Mina Newmanand an open bar.

Broadway Bets' tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company, and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical.

The founding co-chairs are Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and the late Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

Broadway Bets is made possible by City National Bank, the official bank of Broadway Bets; United Airlines, the official airline of Broadway Cares; and The New York Times.

This Texas Hold 'em-style tournament begins with each player receiving an equal amount of chips. Two blinds are posted per hand to force the action. As players progress, the amount of blind bets increases. As players drop out, tables are combined until one final table of players competes for fabulous prizes and the championship title.

Last year's edition of Broadway Bets, which raised a record $546,500, found Jeffrey Korn, a partner in the litigation department at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, facing off at the final table against Audrey Federici, an actor and opera singer. Surrounded by a cheering crowd, Korn bested Federici with a pair of deuces. Across its eight editions, Broadway Bets has raised $2.7 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.