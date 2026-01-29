Andrew Durand Reveals Final Performance in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Andrew Durand has revealed his final performance in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. Following the announcement that he would be taking on the role of 'Brad' in the upcoming Rocky Horror Show revival, the Tony nominee shared that he will be playing his last show as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. on March 8.

The Dead Outlaw first joined the production on November 1. He has also been seen on Broadway in Shucked, Ink, Head Over Heels, War Horse, and Spring Awakening.

Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will also star Luke Evans, Rachel Dratch, Amber Gray, Harvey Guillén, Stephanie Hsu, Juliette Lewis, Josh Rivera, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

About Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.