Rachel Dratch, Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Juliette Lewis & More Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW- Full Cast Announced

It's time to meet Broadway's new creatures of the night! Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced the complete cast for Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with direction by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!).

Joining the previously announced British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, High-Rise, Backstairs Billy) as “Frank-N-Furter” making his Broadway debut, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will feature: Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, “SNL”) as “Narrator;” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Little Shop of Horrors) as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray (Eureka Day; Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” Companion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” making his Broadway debut; Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award [formerly known as the SAG Award] winner Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Be More Chill) as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets,” Cape Fear) as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera (“American Sports Story,” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story) as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Loot,” “Pose,” Rent) as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show will feature choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

The Rocky Horror Show will begin previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time. Filled with fun, frolics and frocks, this is the show the Daily Telegraph calls “fresh. subversive, and essential.”

BIOGRAPHIES

RACHEL DRATCH (Narrator) is a Tony-nominated actress, writer, and comedian best known for her seven seasons on “Saturday Night Live.” She got her start at the Second City Theater in Chicago, where she co-wrote and performed in 4 mainstage revues, receiving two Joseph Jefferson Awards. New York theater credits include Love’s Labours Lost (Delacorte), Ripcord (MTC), Privacy (Public), the title role in Sylvia (George St), and her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Rachel has appeared in the films Click, Just Go With It and Wine Country, to name a few, and television series such as “The King of Queens,” “30 Rock,” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” as John’s wife, Wanda Jo. She is also the host of the podcast “Woo Woo with Rachel Dratch.”

ANDREW DURAND (Brad). Broadway: Dead Outlaw (Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, & Lortel Nominations, Outer Critics Circle and Clarence Derwent Awards), Shucked (Grammy & Drama Desk Nominations), Ink, Head Over Heels, War Horse, Spring Awakening. West End: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Select Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Westside Theater), Bat Boy (NYCC Encores!), The Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout), The Wild Bride (St. Ann’s Warehouse). Television: “Servant,” “Law and Order: Organized Crime,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Madam Secretary.” Film: Here Today, One December Night.

LUKE EVANS (Frank-N-Furter) is a Welsh actor and globally renowned leading man across film, television, and theatre. Upcoming, Evans will serve as executive producer and appear as Brigadier ‘Mad’ Mike Calvert in the espionage thriller film Emergency from the UK-Malaysian label Sympatico. He will also co-star in the action-thriller film Bear Country, helmed by Derrick Borte, alongside Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. Additionally, Evans joined the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series “Criminal” in a lead role alongside Emilia Clarke, and he will reunite with

Milla Jovovich in the sci-fi action film World Breaker, directed by Brad Anderson. Recently, Evans starred in Weekend in Taipei, and he made his return to the stage for the first time in 16 years in a new play entitled Backstairs Billy, directed by Michael Grandage and co-starring Penelope Wilton. The play ran from November 7, 2023, through January 27, 2024, at the Duke of York’s Theatre on London’s West End. For television, his work includes: “The Way,” “Echo 3,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Pembrokeshire Murders,” “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” “The Grand Tour,” and “The Great Train Robbery,” among others; and for film: 5 Lbs of Pressure, Good Grief, Our Son, Pinocchio, Crisis, Murder Mystery, Angel of Mine, Midway, Anna, MA, State Like Sleep, 10 X 10, The Fate of the Furious, Beauty and the Beast, Professor Marston and The Wonder Woman, The Girl on the Train, Message from the King, Hugh Rise, Fast & Furious 7, Dracula Untold, The Hobbit – The Desolation of Smaug, Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit – There and Back Again, The Hobbit – An Unexpected Journey, No One Lives, The Raven and The Three Musketeers. As a recording artist, Luke has released two studio albums: At Last, and A Song For You, which hit the top five in the UK charts in 2022.

AMBER GRAY (Riff Raff) has originated roles in numerous productions including: Elmire in Lucas Hnath’s Tartuffe at NYTW, Mrs. Whatsit in A Wrinkle in Time at Arena Stage; Carina in Jonathan Spector’s rewritten Eureka Day on Broadway (Drama League Nom, Tony for Best Revival); Claudia in Here We Are, Sondheim's final musical, at The Shed; Persephone in Hadestown at NYTW (Lortel Nom), The Citadel (Sterling Award), The National, and on Broadway (Drama League, Chita Rivera, and Tony Noms. Outer Critics Circle, Grammy, and Tony for Best Musical Awards); Hélène in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 at Ars Nova, Kazino, and on Broadway (Theatre World Award); Laurey in Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! at Bard SummerScape; and Zoe in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon at PS 122, Soho Rep, and TFANA (Obie). Other theatre gems include The Oyster Radio Hour on Little Island, Rob Ashford’s Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris in Tangier, Sam Gold’s Macbeth on Broadway (AEA’s St. Clair Bayfield Award), and Taylor Mac’s A 24 Decade History of Popular Music at NYLA/Under the Radar and BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! (Pulitzer Prize Finalist). Gray is a company member of The TEAM and has codeveloped and performed in their Mission Drift, Primer for a Failed Superpower, Reconstruction, and the upcoming Mom Dance Practice. Gray is a longtime member of radical performance community Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir (Neil Young’s Love Earth Tour opener and new album The Sun is a Star that Keeps Me Warm). Other New Albums include Warriors and Kill the Whale. TV: “Long Bright River," Barry Jenkins' “Underground Railroad,” Broadway cult favorites “Submissions Only” and "The Gilded Age," and Ben Stiller's “Escape at Dannemora.” Film: Walden: Life in the Woods, Where There’s Smoke, Master, the upcoming Heartworm, Bunny Boi and the Submission, and Hadestown Live. MFA: NYU.

HARVEY GUILLÉN (Eddie/Dr. Scott) is best known for his role as Guillermo de la Cruz on 6 seasons of the critically acclaimed and award-nominated FX comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows.” For his portrayal, he earned five Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor and made history by becoming the first queer Latinx actor to be nominated in this category. He has also won two Imagen Awards for his work. The sixth and final season of the series premiered in October 2024. Most recently, Guillén can be seen as Eli in the Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller Companion. Guillén also starred in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. Guillén’s upcoming projects include Disney+’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. He also executive produced and stars alongside Kate Siegel in the dark comedy Damned If You Do. Last year, Guillén wrapped production on Studio 33’s feature film, Spicy Will, opposite Chris Geere and Roselyn Sanchez, That Friend, a bromance comedy where he will serve as both star and producer and the Josh Klausner directed (Saint) Peter opposite Judy Greer. Guillén's exceptional talents extend beyond his on-screen performances, as he has also made a significant impact in the realm of voice over work. With his versatile vocal range, and innate ability to bring characters to life, Guillén has become a sought-after voice actor. Guillén can most recently be heard in The Garfield Movie for Sony, Visions for Disney’s newest Star Wars animation, and Angry Birds Mystery Island for Amazon released in May 2024. He has previously voiced Perrito in the Academy Award-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Funny the Magic House in Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Gary Prince in Fiona and Cake, Nightwing in Harley Quinn, Pelpel in Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Square in Shape Island, and has a recurring role in Netflix’s “Human Resources.” Other TV and film credits include DC Studios’ Blue Beetle, Amazon’s “Reacher,” NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “The Magicians,” Nickelodeon’s “The Thundermans”, Apple TV’s “Little America,” and MTV’s “Eye Candy” starring

Victoria Justice. He earned a GLAAD Media Award for his role in “Raising Hope.” Born in California, Guillén currently spends his time between Los Angeles and New York City.

STEPHANIE HSU (Janet) is an award-winning actor known for her work in the Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. For her role as Joy/Jobu she was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, and nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Some of her other work includes Mei in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for which she was also awarded Best Ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild. Hsu originated the roles of Karen the Computer in Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical and Christine Canigula in the cult Broadway hit Be More Chill. On screen she has been seen in “Poker Face,” Joy Ride, The Fall Guy, “American Born Chinese” and more -- most recently she produced and starred in the Peacock series “Laid.”

JULIETTE LEWIS (Magenta) endures as one of Hollywood's most talented and versatile actors. From the moment she first stunned audiences and critics alike with her Oscar®-nominated performance as Danielle Bowden in Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear, she has worked with some of the most revered and influential directors and filmmakers of all time, including Quentin Tarantino, Oliver Stone, Kathryn Bigelow, Lasse Hallström, and Garry Marshall. Her powerful scenes alongside Robert De Niro in Cape Fear captured the quiet complexities of adolescence and earned Lewis nominations in the category of Best Supporting Actress at both the Academy® Awards and the Golden Globe® Awards. The auditorium sequence with De Niro remains one of cinema's classic scenes, securing a place in movie history for its tension and menace. Whether lending dramatic authenticity or a natural comedic flair to her roles, Lewis graces the screen with remarkable range as well as an original and captivating style. Following her breakout in Cape Fear, Lewis has starred in a variety of blockbusters and critically acclaimed projects, Kalifornia, What's Eating Gilbert Grape and Natural Born Killers —Stone's controversial media satire about two mass murderers who become legendary folk heroes. Her other credits include the Nora Ephron comedy Mixed Nuts with Steve Martin and Adam Sandler, Bigelow’s sci-fi action film Strange Days with Ralph Fiennes and Angela Bassett, the Gary Marshall-directed The Other Sister, Todd Phillips’s Old School with Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell, and the Robert Rodriguez-directed and Tarantino-penned vampire cult classic From Dusk Till Dawn with George Clooney and Harvey Keitel. After a five-year hiatus from film to exclusively focus on her music career touring the world with her band Juliette & The Licks, Lewis announced her return to acting with a series of films. These included the comedy Whip It directed by Drew Barrymore, The Switch opposite Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Patrick Wilson, Mark Ruffalo’s directorial debut Sympathy for Delicious costarring Orlando Bloom and Laura Linney, and the acclaimed indie-drama Conviction, which also starred Hilary Swank, Melissa Leo, and Sam Rockwell. Critics applauded Lewis’s performance in the latter with Time Magazine praising her “scene stealing moments” as a devious ex-girlfriend, while Entertainment Weekly raved, “Juliette Lewis reminds fans why we want her to run free forever.” The San Francisco Chronicle proclaimed, “her character work should be studied in schools. Just remarkable.” Juliette was also seen in August: Osage County, based on the Pulitzer Prize® and Tony®-Award winning play by Tracy Letts alongside an ensemble cast with Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, and Ewan McGregor. In addition to her film career, Lewis has continued to add roles to her growing list of acclaimed television and series credits with Indiewire going as far as to christen 2022 “the year of Juliette Lewis.” She starred as Natalie in Showtime’s acclaimed hit drama “Yellowjackets” and was also seen in Peacock’s celebrated “Queer As Folk” reboot. Most recently, Juliette received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her work as Denise in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales.” Lewis’s other television and series credits span her role in Mark Ruffalo’s Emmy Award-winning HBO limited series “I Know This Much is True” as well as co-starring with Jennifer Garner in HBO’s comedy “Camping,” as well as a starring role in the Mira Nair-directed HBO film Hysterical Blindness, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. She secured a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in Showtime’s “My Louisiana Sky.” Lewis has also appeared as the face of several noteworthy brands such as Acne, BMW, Miu Miu, Rimowa, Warby Parker and more.

JOSH RIVERA (Rocky) is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most compelling rising stars. Most recently he captivated audiences in the titular role in Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,” a performance that earned widespread critical acclaim and secured him coveted spots on Variety’s

10 Actors to Watch and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen Talent Lists for 2024. On the big screen, Rivera made his feature debut as Chino in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of West Side Story. He followed that breakout role with a leading performance in Lionsgate’s global box office The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes starring opposite Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Zegler, and Hunter Schafer. The film debuted at No. 1 worldwide and maintained its position for several weeks. Rivera also starred alongside Nicholas Braun, Emilia Jones, and Geraldine Viswanathan in Susanna Fogel’s feature Cat Person, based on the viral New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian. Immediately after, he headlined the indie thriller Inhabitants, which won Best Genre Feature at the 2023 Austin Film Festival. A graduate of Ithaca College, Rivera began his professional journey as part of the original cast of the first national tour of Hamilton, marking the start of what has quickly become a remarkable and ascending career.

MICHAELA JAÉ RODRIGUEZ (Columbia) won the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her work as Blanca in Ryan Murphy’s award-winning series “Pose” on FX. She is the first transgender actress to receive the honor, and she scored an Emmy nomination for her performance. In addition, Michaela Jaé won the 2019 Imagen Award for Best Actress in Television, was nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, an MTV Movie + TV Award in the category of Breakthrough Performance as well as two Gold Derby Awards for Drama Actress and Breakthrough Performance. A Newark, New Jersey native, Michaela Jae’s career began on the stage, where she debuted in the Off-Broadway revival of Rent as Angel. Michaela Jaé won the Clive Barnes Award for her performance. She starred as Audrey in the acclaimed 2019 Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors, becoming the first trans woman of color to play the iconic role in a major production. Earlier this year, she joined the producing team of the Off-Broadway show Saturday Church starring J. Harrison Ghee and Joaquina Kalukango, with Michaela Jaé having starred in the original film. Next, she will appear on stage alongside Luke Evans in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!) at Studio 54 on Broadway. Most recently, Michaela Jaé can be seen as a lead role in the third season of the Apple TV+ series “Loot,” alongside Maya Rudolph, created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. She can be seen opposite Elizabeth Banks in Austin Peters’ 2024 feature film Skincare and the most recent season of Ryan Murphy's “American Horror Story: Delicate” with Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. She can also be seen opposite Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! for Netflix and Robin Thede's Emmy Award winning comedy series “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for HBO. In addition to her acting career, Michaela Jae is a prolific gamer, Twitch streamer, and an accomplished musician. In 2024, Michaela Jaé released her highly anticipated debut album, 33, a ten-track record about a cloned humanoid navigating an alien world. The album received critical praise and standout tracks include “Green Lights” and “All Mine,” both produced with longtime collaborator Nick Smith. In June 2025, she released “Two to Tango,” a pulsating R&B-pop single co-written with Smith. Exploring the push and pull of desire, it was released with a hypnotic video co-directed by Jon Sams and Michael Ian. Within two weeks, the campaign earned 1.5M+ views, boosted Spotify listeners by 95%, and pushed TikTok followers past 400K. From her debut single “Something to Say” (2021) to the holiday favorite “Snow Globe” (2023) and now the bold vision of 33, Michaela Jaé continues to push boundaries both thematically and sonically. Her music is a celebration of individuality, resilience, and self-discovery, allowing listeners to explore and connect to the deepest parts of themselves. In 2023, Michaela Jaé was selected as the first trans ambassador for the prestigious beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury and was recently named the first-ever celebrity ambassador for the King’s Trust USA.

RENÉE ALBULARIO (Swing, u/s Janet, u/s Magenta, Dance Captain) is deliriously excited to be part of The Rocky Horror Show. This California native has worked on Broadway as assistant director (Just In Time), assistant choreographer (Here Lies Love), and as a singing, dancing human in David Byrne’s American Utopia. Favorite developmental projects include JRB’s The Connector, Reefer Madness, and the Untitled B-52s Project. Other credits span City Center (The Wild Party), Weston Playhouse (White Christmas), Ogunquit (Saturday Night Fever), Seattle Rep, Williamstown, and The Public (Here Lies Love). On screen, you may have spotted her on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “One Life to Live,” MTV, or Ricki and the Flash. Proud NYU/Tisch grad. @rennie11

ANANIA (Swing, u/s Magenta, Riff Raff) is a multi-hyphenate artist making their Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Saturday Church (Heaven, New York Theatre Workshop, Lucky Stiff (Domonique, J2 Spotlight). Regional: Kinky

Boots (Lola — Chicago, IL), one in two (Person on the Left — Chicago, IL). Opener for Brandi Carlile (Mexico, 2026), Bob the Drag Queen (LA, 2024), and Chappell Roan (Chicago, 2023). They make a mean cupcake and would like to thank her chosen family for being an amazing support system. [@anania00]

BOY RADIO (Phantom, u/s Rocky, u/s Frank). Making his Broadway debut, artist Boy Radio is no stranger to theatre, film/tv or the electric stages of NYC nightlife. His recent music releases include albums Himboism, a sensorial dive into pop and dance music with personal lyrics and songwriting, and Pop That. Theatrical credits: The Who’s Tommy, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray (international tour). TV/Film: “Fantasmas” (HBO), “Drag Me to Dinner” (Hulu), Halston (Netflix). Music Videos: “Ugly Season” (Perfume Genius), “Beautiful Night for a Breakdown,” “Red” (Alaska TF). Radio is beyond thrilled to tell this story again, and to do the time warp…again. @boy.radio

CALEB QUEZON (Phantom, u/s Columbia, u/s Rocky) (any/all), also known as Star Quezon, is making their Broadway Debut with The Rocky Horror Show! She is originally from Tampa, FL and graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theatre in 2023. Star recently made her New York debut in the role of Dijon in the Off-Broadway musical Saturday Church. I have been an insufferable theatre kid and a huge fan of horror my entire life, so this is a dream come true within a dream come true! Thank you to my given and chosen family, my team at DGRW, and Hyphenate Creative Management. @starquezon

ANDRES QUINTERO (Swing, u/s Riff Raff, u/s Eddie/Dr. Scott, u/s Brad) is an artist who immigrated to the United States from Caracas, Venezuela, inspired by the possibilities of the American dream. Most recently, he was seen on Broadway as Babydoll in Moulin Rouge! with additional credits spanning television, regional theatre, and Off Broadway productions. Andres is proud to be part of The Rocky Horror Show and cherishes what the piece represents: radical freedom of self-expression, chosen family and a bold celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. @andresquin21

LARKIN REILLY (Phantom, u/s Janet, u/s Columbia). Broadway: Just In Time (OBC, u/s Sandra/Connie/Sirens), ALW's Bad Cinderella (OBC, u/s Adele). TV: "Law and Order: SVU" (NBC, Season 26). Nat'l Tour: Beetlejuice the Musical. "Bebe" in A Chorus Line: 50th Anniversary Celebration (Shubert Theatre). Select Regional: Paper Mill, Ogunquit Playhouse, MT Wichita, Bucks County Playhouse. @larkin_reilly

PAUL SOILEAU (Phantom, u/s Frank, u/s Narrator) is a Louisiana–born actor, musician, and performance artist. He is beyond thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with RHS. Paul is best known for his performance personae CHRISTEENE, and Rebecca Havemeyer, earning him a reputation for manipulating and perverting the realms of gender, identity, and good taste. His work has been presented at The Barbican, The Dublin National Concert Hall, Berghain, Edinburgh Festival, Soho Theatre of London, Sonar Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, and numerous dives across the globe. He is extremely grateful to his family for their never-ending love, support, and “courage.”

JOHN YI (Swing, u/s Brad, u/s Narrator, u/s Eddie/Dr. Scott). (he/him) Broadway: Danny in KPOP (Original Broadway Cast). Off-Broadway: Cléante in The Imaginary Invalid (Red Bull Theatre), Tiny Tom/Dr. Billeaux in Urinetown (Encores!), Dewey in Big Gay Jamboree (Orpheum), Bobo in KPOP (Ars Nova), Handsome in Snow in Midsummer (Classic Stage Company), Notes From Now (Prospect Theater & 59E59), Soft Power (The Public), Oliver! (NAAP). Tours: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (First National), Miss Saigon (Pittsburgh CLO). Regional: Michael in tick, tick…BOOM! (George Street Playhouse), Cinderella’s Prince and Milky White in Into the Woods (The Guthrie). TV/Film: “Vial” (Pilot), “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix), Over The Moon (Netflix), “The Other Two” (HBO), “Mr. Robot” (USA), The Kennedy Center at 50 (PBS), Broadway Radio Hour. Teach For America Houston alum. mrjohnyi.com, @mrjohnyi. For bean.