Maya Rudolph Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY!

Oh, Maya! Six-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph will make her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! this spring. Rudolph will join the company as “Mary Todd Lincoln” on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 for a limited 8-week engagement through June 20, 2026.

“Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being Cole Escola,” said Rudolph. “Oh, Mary! is the funniest play I have ever seen, and I have seen a lot of plays, you’d be surprised. It’s such an honor to play the role of Mary, especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me. So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime - as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman - is a real dream come true.”

Additionally, the production has announced that the show will extend on Broadway through January 3, 2027, with new tickets on-sale now. The Broadway production will run alongside the West End production, now extended through July 18, 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, in September 2026.

Rudolph joins an esteemed company of actors who have donned the role’s bratty curls, including the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola, along with current ‘Mary’ John Cameron Mitchell (through April 26), Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, and Hannah Solow.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.