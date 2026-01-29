Video: Bob The Drag Queen Has Strutted to Broadway Purse First

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Bob the Drag Queen has walked into the Moulin Rouge purse first. Literally. The RuPaul's Drag Race superstar officially strutted onto the Al Hirschfeld Theatre stage earlier this week as “Harold Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway- a role he will continue through March 22, 2026.

For Bob, theatre has always been the dream. "I moved [to New York] to be on Broadway," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "...but nobody told me that to be on Broadway you have to be able to sing and dance! [Laughs] It really helps!"

Non-binary comic and actor Caldwell Tidicue, known as Bob The Drag Queen, first rose to prominence as the Season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Since then, Bob has co-hosted HBO’s We’re Here (earning a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Television Academy Honors), launched the hit podcast Sibling Rivalry with Monét X Change, toured internationally, released an EP (Gay Barz), headlined a comedy special (Woke Man in a Dress), and served as Master of Ceremonies for Madonna’s Celebration Tour. Bob is also the author of the New York Times best-selling debut novel Harriet Tubman: Live In Concert.

"I love getting to introduce someone to theatre. I love getting to taking someone to their first play or musical. It really means a lot," Bob added. "People love sharing the things they love with the people they love!"

Watch in this video as Bob chats more about the rehearsal process and more!