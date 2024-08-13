EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For over a decade BroadwayWorld has been covering the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a local team of dedicated reviewers who know the festival inside out.

This page will be updated daily throughout August with our latest reviews and you can also follow us on social media @broadwayworlduk on Instagram and @BWWScotland on X.

Birdwatching

June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music and Me

Rosie and Hugh's Great Big Adventure

A History of Paper

A Little Night Music

Cyrano

Doktor Kaboom! Man of Science

In Two Minds

Is The Wifi Good In Hell

Off With Your Head!

Reading Through Singing Time

So Young

The Black Blues Brothers

Ugly Sisters

I Sell Windows

Tending

The Sound Inside

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More