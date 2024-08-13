News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews

A round-up of all our reviews from the world's biggest arts festival

Aug. 13, 2024
EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image
For over a decade BroadwayWorld has been covering the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a local team of dedicated reviewers who know the festival inside out. 

This page will be updated daily throughout August with our latest reviews and you can also follow us on social media @broadwayworlduk on Instagram and @BWWScotland on X.

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image

Birdwatching

June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music and Me

Rosie and Hugh's Great Big Adventure

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image

A History of Paper

A Little Night Music

Cyrano

Doktor Kaboom! Man of Science

In Two Minds

Is The Wifi Good In Hell

Off With Your Head!

Reading Through Singing Time

So Young

The Black Blues Brothers

Ugly Sisters 

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image

I Sell Windows 

Tending

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image

The Sound Inside 

EDINBURGH 2024: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Image




