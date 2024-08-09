Review: EDINBURGH 2024: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly Rooms Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fringe royalty 'The Black Blues Brothers' have a lengthy list of achievements. They've appeared at the Royal Variety Performance, Monte Carlo Festival, the Moulin Rouge... now they return to the Edinburgh Fringe, performing for the fully-packed Music Hall at Assembly Rooms. All 670 seats were filled with joyful laughs, gasps and ongoing cheers.

We open in an empty hotel, where one barman and two cleaners search for joy in mundanity. They are visited by two men sporting fedoras, suits and sunglasses who transport them to a world of backflips, firey limbo sticks, human pyramids and balancing acts... all performed to classic Blues songs. Every stunt is performed with breath-taking precision, contagious smiles and exhilerating charisma. I was so mesmerised by their performance that I hardly wrote any notes!

There were a few mimed skits in between stunts that were unnecessary and underwritten. The lack of music and pizzazz in these slowed the pace, however energy was immediately regained once we returned to their immaculate acrobatic routines.

If you're after an electrifying circus act with flawless choreography, you can't go wrong here. Just be warned - there is a little audience participation!

The Black Blues Brothers is at the Assembly Rooms until 25 August

Photo Credit: The Black Blues Brothers

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More