Review: EDINBURGH 2024: CHEMO SAVVY, Gilded Balloon At The Museum, Auditorium

It may feature some famous faces from River City, but you haven’t seen a hospital like this! In tribute to their colleague Andy Gray, Scottish comedy stars Grant Stott, Jordan Young and Gail Watson star in the tongue-in-cheek cancer romp Chemo Savvy.

A play on the term “Ke-mo sah-bee” used by Tonto in the American Lone Ranger, we follow the story of Rab (Stott) as he navigates a blood cancer diagnosis. Along the way, he navigates medical jargon, assumptions that “no one gets through cancer”, and the importance of loved ones in times of crises.

Gray received his cancer diagnosis in 2018 and the show began to take shape the following year. Following his death in 2021, Gray’s pals have finally brought the show to the Edinburgh Fringe, where Gray’s work had frequently been presented.

Stott is suitably stubborn as typically male patient Rab. Fiercely independent, it’s great to see the journey his character takes from initially denying the diagnosis and the option of treatment, to embracing the chance he has at living a longer life.

Young is endearing as Rab’s estranged brother, and hilarious as the cocky consultant who fails to understand the importance of plain language when speaking with patients. Watson is a delight as a cancer nurse with a seriously impressive music history knowledge, and as Rab’s mother and ex-partner.

The show is peppered and punctuated with classic tunes, and their perhaps unsavoury lyrics during a period of illness. A smartspeaker who talks back is a particular hoot as is a gameshow sequence with a surprisingly positive spin.

ChemoSavvy doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of cancer, but shows it can be navigated with a pinch of dark humour.

The relatively straightforward set allows us to move seamlessly between Rab’s flat and his treatment ward, although it’s clear someone is a fan of an IKEA Kallax unit with cubes aplenty on the stage. The sound mix is also a bit harsh at times which detracts from the riotous rapport on stage at times.

At this particular performance, one of the nurses who treated Gray is present in the audience and receives a heartfelt tribute from the cast at the curtain call. The love and care taken by the cast in this memorial to their friend and colleague is clear.

A cathartic and chaotic look at life with and after cancer, ChemoSavvy is a surprisingly fun night out.

Chemo Savvy at Gilded Balloon at the Museum – Auditorium until 24 Aug

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

