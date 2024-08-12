Edinburgh 2024 Review: READING THROUGH SINGING TIME, Pleasance Courtyard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Happy Singing Kids makes its debut at The Edinburgh Fringe 2024, at the baby-centric and much-loved child friendly area Kidzone at sub-venue The Green at The Pleasance Courtyard.

We meet Aussie Susie, our warm and welcoming Mama Duck and her charming and precocious child helpers Mischa and Georgia. We begin a rhyme-time adventure, joining in with nursery rhyme favourites, supported by placards as visual aids and an introduction to phonics in the form of a vibrant song about tricky tigers, sneaky snails and fancy fish.

Moving on to "The Wheels on the Bus" my three-year-old joyfully does the actions with loud babies on the bus ‘wah, wah, wah’ and the mummies on the bus say ‘shh, shh, shh’. The stories are based around perseverance, resilience and familial support, with the heroes being kangaroos and ducks, holding the audiences attention. The story and rhyme-time dynamic is elevated by O’Leary’s charming original songs, carefully created to provide a sweet and clever take on the classic tales.

We fall in love with ‘Uh, Oh Spaghetti-Oh’ a story book (with free accompanying song) by Susie O’Leary herself, which is read and sung to the young audience. Mischa and Georgia do an excellent job of entertaining by keeping the babies and toddlers engaged with Care Bears and the brightly coloured story book.

This show is well-pitched creating a family fun 30 minute show. Reading Through Singing Time is tailor-made for wiggling tots, happy tunes and tiny plots, creating joyful melodies, baby smiles and family fun for little ones.

Reading through Singing Time is on at The Green at The Pleasance Courtyard until 13 August at 10.45am for 30 mins.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More