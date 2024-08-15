Review: EDINBURGH 2024: GHOST LIGHT: BETWEEN FALL AND FLIGHT, Underbelly's Circus Hub On The Meadows.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the house lights diminish one by one, an atmosphere is set, where absolute silence feels weighty and profound. The tension builds as mysterious and unsettling whispers curiously fill the rounded circus stage, a lone *teeterboard illuminated, a character of its very own.

Quebec City based circus company Machine de Cirque feature acrobats Maxim Laurin and Guillaume Larouche, in an exploration of performance across the ages on a spinning teeterboard, concentrating on the relationship between fall and flight.

As the action builds, so develops the prominence of the relationship reliance, building the acrobatic skill, emerging synergy and the power of the body.

The euphoria of flight is thrilling, with aerial double somersaults, pikes and twisting formats creating a visual spectacle. The teeterboard work includes a healthy dose of dismount into acro-dance and tumbling floor work.

The exclusive soundtrack of upbeat music from composer Félix Boisvert contrasts the action with the breakdown and loss of relationships, causing discomfort, jarring connections, power dynamics and frustration.

‘The two acrobats recall the energy of a past life, reflecting on the journey of a partnership, the levity of weightlessness, and the fatality of the evitable fall.’

Ghost Light: Between Fall and Flight, is awe-inspiring, showcasing the work of exceptional aerial artistry and the power of acrobatic performance.

Ghost Light: Between Fall and Flight, Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows runs until 24 August (not 19) at 16:00-17:00.

*Acrobat’s seesaw in layman’s terms.

