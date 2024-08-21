Review: EDINBURGH 2024: PILLOCK, Assembly Rooms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manic and full of heart, Pillok is a fool worth falling in love with. Jordan Tweddle’s new queer script immerses us in the chaotic mind of a man with ADHD as we follow his search for meaning and connection.

Mediocre acting roles in medical dramas and encounters with strange men on Grindr have pushed Pillok to the brink of crisis. He meets a mysterious man who makes his heart explode, and it seems like this man might be his saviour. However, this low-voiced, enigmatic American is withholding physical intimacy. Initially, this seems like a chance for Pillok to slow down and savour the connection, but as time passes, Pillok begins to suspect there’s a deeper, stranger reason behind these boundaries.

In true Fleabag fashion, our titular character is known only as Pillok. While he embodies the archetypal fool, he radiates a firey, passionate energy. Jordan's performance is exceptional, captivating the audience from start to finish. He never lets the energy falter, punching every beat with precision as he effortlessly transitions between the vibrant Pillok and the seductive, low-voiced mysterious man.

Pillok is trying to find connection while living with ADHD, and so it’s only fitting that the energy of the text matches his internal monologue. The script blitzes between scenes, allowing the audience to feel how his ADHD acts as an obstacle in his relationships.

On stage with Pillok are three coloured and curvy blocks that Jordan sets up in a unique arrangement for each scene. It gives the show a playful feeling, almost as if he is a game show host taking us along for the ride.

Audiences sit tight in the intimate Assembly Room Front House—a perfect venue for this personal show (except for the fact that the lights never quite managed to reach Jordan’s face when he stood on the blocks). The sound is subtle but really comes together to hold the tense final scenes where we see the cost of Pillok's unwavering desire for connection.

This is a jam-packed hour of performance. Jordan Tweddle is one of the most high-energy performers I’ve seen. The story is compelling, but has the potentially to be taken even further. There is still one more quest awaiting our fool.

Pillock is at the Assembly Rooms until 25 August

Photo Credit: Show Image

