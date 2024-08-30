Review: EDINBURGH 2024: HUGE DAVIES: ALBUM FOR MY ANCESTORS (DEAD), Pleasance Courtyard

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Are we in the mood for a party?”

Huge Davies: Album For My Ancestors (Dead) is a musical comedy hour in which Davies takes audiences through his family tree using songs, though the stories may not be what you expect. He claims, “These are songs that have been passed down through my family,” but that might be difficult to believe when the first song about him growing up poor bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Davies has a gorgeous, Sinatra-like singing voice that one could listen to for hours, even when he’s singing about topics like Pearl Harbour (“Pearl Harbour, Pearl Harbour, what could go wrong?”) or a Gay Pride plaque on a South Western Railway train (“Stand tall for gays and we’ll stand above”). He also shows off his piano-playing abilities on the keyboard that is strapped onto him, allowing him to walk around the stage as he performs.

There is a hilarious running joke throughout the show that has Davies and his tech, Alec, facing a range of issues that must be dealt with as the show continues. According to the pair, they were unable to make it to their technical rehearsal and Alec accidentally deleted all of the lighting cues so they have been left to improvise the performance. I particularly loved one gag in which Davies claims that the top keys of his keyboard are all stuck on different sound effects, leading to some funny moments in what are seemingly meant to be heartfelt songs.

Another highlight of the show is Davies’s deadpan style of humour. He claims that this is his first-ever personal show and it is deep, not funny before immediately launching into a song about everyone about to climax in a hot tub. When an audience member’s response to being asked their worst fear is being hit by a bus, Davies responds with, “I wish the bus would take me. Take me to Father.” He tells the audience of his dream to create a concert that is run by democracy where, if the applause after a song is not loud enough, the show simply ends and everyone gets to go home early.

Davies is frequently encouraging (more like insisting) audience members to join in and sing along for some songs, claiming “The time will pass faster if you join me” and threatening to start one song over again and again if the audience doesn’t snap along. It’s a fun gag that proves that maybe, it is better to be feared than to be loved, as it will certainly get your audience to do what you want them to.

Huge Davies: Album For My Ancestors (Dead) is a fantastic hour of musical comedy that will have you singing along - whether you want to or not. Davies has plenty of musical talent and charm that, accompanied by some deadpan comedy and purposeful technical errors, make for a great night out.

Huge Davies: Album For My Ancestors (Dead) ran until 25 August at Pleasance Courtyard - Upstairs.

Comments