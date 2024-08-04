Review: A HISTORY OF PAPER, Traverse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A History of Paper is written by Oliver Emanuel & Gareth Williams and directed by Andrew Panton and it makes its world premiere at the Traverse Theatre as part of Trav Fest 24. A History of Paper originally started as a radio play in 2019 but has been adapted into a stage production with musical direction by Gavin Whitworth.

It all starts when a man (Christopher Jordan-Marshall) puts a note through a woman (Emma Mullen)'s door. She's new to the area and gives him her number on a scrap of paper. He is hopelessly sentimental and keeps everything yet somehow manages to lose this piece of paper.

Paper documents their entire relationship from greetings cards to cinema tickets and restaurant vouchers and menus. Everything reminds him of her and he wants to always be reminded of her. It's a very sweet story and A History of Paper comes off as a gentle rom-com initially. The two performers work wonderfully together and it is easy to get invested in this relationship.

The connection with the audience and the likeability of the characters is what makes the curveball in the play such a gut punch. It's a meaty and unpredictable twist that prompts audible gasps from the audience and gives more depth to this beautiful play.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Comments

