Review: ERIN FARRINGTON: THINK BETTER: MANIFESTING MONEY, REAL ESTATE AND HOT PEOPLE, Pleasance Courtyard

“Who’s ready to change their life?”

Erin Farrington – Think Better: Manifesting Money, Real Estate and Hot People is a seminar in which audience members will “learn how to manifest a better life by simply just thinking hard and good.” Led by Farrington, we are going to learn how to properly manifest and become one with the universe, able to achieve whatever we want through thought alone.

We begin with Farrington explaining what manifestation is and encouraging us to set our intentions that will guide us throughout the seminar. We are led through a guided meditation by Farrington, who has us imagine a lake and then goes into a bizarre section that has us pulling a dead body out of the lake that ends up being ourselves, proving that there is “no past, no future.” For the rest of the seminar, we are in the now.

Farrington tells us about how she first got into the world of reading tarot cards (“A science . . . I’m sure . . .”) while in Salem, Massachusetts, where she interacted with a witch she describes as a wine mom with a Mark Wahlberg accent. Holding the microphone in her shirt, she reads cards for a few different audience members, with some of the results being surprisingly sweet.

There is also some hilarious interaction with Farrington’s tech, Jason, including a bit in which Farrington is giving the audience some rules on how to be a part of a good cult (with one of the rules being that it has to happen organically), which leads to a cult with features like everyone sleeping with Jason and the fact that Jason is God. It’s a great bit and both Farrington and Jason appear to be having fun with it, laughing as they go through. There is also another funny moment between the two where Farrington is struggling to light incense and tells Jason to tell her that lighters are banned in the space so she has an excuse to not light it.

Finally, we reach the end of our time together, and Farrington leads us in one final meditation, one that recaps all of the audience interactions from the past hour. Everyone gets to live their dreams in this show, including Farrington herself, who gets her musical moment, singing a song with iconic lyrics like “I get everything I want / All of the time.”

Erin Farrington – Think Better: Manifesting Money, Real Estate and Hot People is a very funny and surprisingly meaningful parody of modern-day manifestation and meditation. As Farrington says at the end of the show, “You’re welcome in many ways,” so thank you, Erin, for your guidance.

Erin Farrington – Think Better: Manifesting Money, Real Estate and Hot People ran until 25 August at Pleasance Courtyard - Bunker Two.

