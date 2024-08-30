Review: EDINBURGH 2024: THE CONDUCTOR, ZOO Playground

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“As long as Salvatore Giovanni is alive, classical music is dead”

The Conductor is a piece of physical comedy by Amadeo Fusca that tells the story of Salvatore Giovanni, a famous conductor known for his over-the-top performances. I had been introduced to the character of Salvatore Giovanni when he was a guest act at Stamptown Comedy Night, giving a short yet unforgettable performance. Now, Fusca has taken the character and fleshed it out into an hour-long show, giving audiences insights into the world of the “world-renowned conductor.”

If you are unfamiliar with the character of Salvatore Giovanni, his conducting is a bit . . . different. Fusca has created a conductor that parodies the exaggerated movements of most conductors and takes them to the extreme, typically making large and lewd hand gestures towards the invisible orchestra. At the end of the performance, when thanking the audience with a “Grazie,” a white liquid (you can guess what it is meant to represent) spills from Giovanni’s mouth, leading to a mix of reactions from audience members.

One audience member is chosen early in the show to go on a date with Giovanni, with the pair falling in love over a bottle of “wine” (more of the white liquid), getting married and having a baby in rapid succession. However, things quickly take a turn after Giovanni has a breakdown while conducting, leading to some harsh reviews that send him spiralling into a mental breakdown. We see Giovanni losing control of his life, constantly pulling out giant bags of cocaine and becoming even more unhinged while conducting, eventually leading to a disastrous performance in Vatican City.

While it is fun to see the downfall of the character, I would have liked to see some more scenes of Giovanni conducting orchestras, as sometimes the non-conducting scenes go on for quite a long time. One of these includes a scene in which Giovanni is at his lowest, wandering into the audience and begging for change, now sporting a long beard and wearing his trousers around his ankles.

The end scene, however, is fantastic and does a great job of mixing the more domestic scenes with the conducting, something that I wanted to see from more of the show. It also leaves the show hanging on an absurdist note that has audience members wondering whether to clap or not, which I loved.

The Conductor is a fun, if slightly disturbing, hour of physical comedy that allows audiences to see into the world of Salvatore Giovanni and his downfall. Fusca is a delightful performer who is able to communicate with the audience in only a few words, letting his movements do the talking, along with a little help from audience participation. “Grazie” to Fusca for the entertaining performance!

The Conductor ran until 25 August at ZOO Playground - Playground 1

