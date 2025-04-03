Bridie Gane Set To Join The Team At Dundee Rep And Scottish Dance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have appointed Bridie Gane as Dance Artist with the organisation. Gane, who has a wealth of experience working both in professional and participatory contexts, will be leading multiple movement and dance activities as well as community-led performances supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of a wide range of individuals and communities in Dundee.

Gane will work alongside the Engage team at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, a specially dedicated department fostering learning, creativity and community performance reaching hundreds of participants every year in Dundee and Tayside, including children, young people and vulnerable adults.

This appointment underlines Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's commitment to the deeply transformational power of movement, dance and creativity and the vital role that they can play in the lives of individuals and communities.

Originally from Bristol, Gane trained at Northern School of Contemporary Dance before moving to Berlin. Her solo choreography 'BIM BAM BUM' won the first prize and audience prize at Euro Scene Leipzig's competition for 'The Best German Dance Solo' (2014), as well as a further two awards at 3..2..1.. Dance competition in Krakow, Poland (2014). Since then, she has worked extensively as a choreographer across Scotland. She was an Associate Artist with Dance Base (Scotland's National Centre for Dance) from 2019 -2021 and has taught regularly at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Gane's creations utilise strong musicality, physicality and humour, spanning live performance for the stage and outdoor locations, dance film and dance works with and for young people. Her most recent work The Last Forecast, toured across Scotland in 2023, connecting with younger audiences about the urgent threats raised by climate change. The show went on to run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 as part of the Made in Scotland showcase to rave reviews.

Bridie Gane said: “I am really excited to be joining the Engage Team at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre. I'm passionate about widening access to high quality and engaging arts practice. I'll bring to the role my experience in making screen dance and choreography together with lots of energy and enthusiasm.”

Michael Duke & Claire Lamont, Associate Directors of Engage said: “We are delighted to welcome Bridie Gane as our new Dance Artist. Bridie has a huge range of experience – in choreography, performance, community engagement and dance theatre, having worked widely in Scotland and internationally. We can't wait to get started and to have her collaborating with the rest of the Engage Team, our tutors and creative assistants and of course our participants at the Rep and all around Dundee.”

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre said: “Scottish Dance Theatre's origins are deeply rooted in grassroots community dance. The role of Dance Artist in our Engage team is essential in fostering creative dialogue with our communities across Dundee and Tayside. It is both a joy and a privilege to welcome Bridie Gane to our team. I have long admired her work as a fellow Scottish-based dance artist, and her expertise as a teacher and facilitator, along with her inclusive approach to choreography, will be invaluable to both the company and the wider organisation.”

