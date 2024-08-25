EDINBURGH 2024: Review: FAILURE PROJECT, Summerhall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven years ago, Yolanda Mercy reached critical acclaim after her play, Quarter Life Crisis, took the world by storm. Now a BAFTA winner, she's back at the Fringe with her latest work, Failure Project.

Failure Project follows the story of Ade, a writer who is booked, busy and blessed...only, success doesn't seem all that sweet. With her latest commission in the hands of an Influencer-turned-performer, it starts to feel less like her own story with every passing day. Over time, the success she has achieved, from working with an agent to getting invited into big west-end theatres, starts to be a source of pain rather than excitement.

Life isn't perfect - and this isn't news to Ade, but when did success begin to feel so much like failure? Failure to replicate her previous on-stage success. Failure to meet the expectations of family, producers and audiences. Failure to show up for those who need her.

Failure Project is built on a mountain of failures (real and internalised). However, in touching upon so many points at once, the narrative becomes a little muddied. This means that certain elements of the production feel under-explored, such as the relationship with her friend, which would have been nice to explore in more depth.

The play also feels as though it has multiple beginnings: an introduction appearing in the form of both a pre-recorded conversation with Siri and an explanation from Ade about how she likes to open her shows. Though this makes for a somewhat slow start, it quickly finds its footing.

Mercy is a comedic writer and performer, and it's during the play's more comedic audience that she really commands the stage. The use of comedy also makes her attempts at dissecting the modern theatre landscape more intriguing than a flat-out criticism.

Failure is something that we've all experienced and feared, and this is skillfully explored within Failure Project, making it a performance that audiences are sure to relate to.



Failure Project is at Anatomy Lecture Theatre, Summerhall, as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival until August 26.

