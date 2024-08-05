Review: THE SOUND INSIDE, Traverse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sound Inside is a Tony Award-nominated play written by Adam Rapp and directed by Matt Wilkinson and it makes its UK debut as part of Trav Fest 24.

Bella (Madeline Potter) is an Ivy League professor who develops an unusual bond with her student, Christopher (Eric Sirakian). Bella has dedicated everything to the study of English literature, at the detriment of her personal life. Christopher is wise beyond his years and they initially bond over books.

The characters are a bit flimsy considering this isn't a particularly short play. Bella as the lonely middle-aged woman and Christopher as the loner student writing his novel feel too cliched and they are difficult to warm to.

The Sound Inside is a very stylish play, thanks mostly to Elliot Griggs' lighting design. The production looks great and light is used to give it an almost sinister feel. The stage is bare but though the script is well crafted, there is an awful lot of filler.

Running just short of 90 minutes, The Sound Inside does have some genuinely thrilling moments but it takes far too long to get to them.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

Comments

