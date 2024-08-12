Edinburgh 2024 Review: DOKTOR KABOOM: MAN OF SCIENCE! Pleasance Courtyard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clad in an orange lab coat, silver googles and a superhero Kaboom t-shirt, David Epley, plays Doktor Kaboom, a scientist-comedian. Kaboom returns to the EdFringe for a third run, with an honourable mission of making science accessible to all, by educating using child-friendly experiments.

We begin with Kaboom’s splendid audience rapport building, shouting “Ja” and “Kaboom” throughout the performance. Kaboom challenges the phrase “It’s not rocket science” explaining rocket science is actually very straight forward, with explanations of equal opposite force, attraction and repelling forces. Gone is the wheel of destiny, with the many splendid options, but old-favourites, the leaf-blowing hoverboard, the hypnotic ‘spiraliser’, hair voltage and non-toxic explosions are in. Experiments come thick and fast with Kaboom stressing the importance of safety, whilst jokingly considering eating an electric light pickle.

Kaboom does a valiant job of youth confidence building, bringing a sense of fun and excitement to science. My 9-year-old was most looking forward to this show, (having seen the Dr Kaboom show a couple of years ago), continues to find him enthralling and revels in getting her very own photo with the science-spectacle himself after the show.

Doktor Kaboom: Man of Science! unleashes the power of chemistry with explosive reactions, thrilling children and parents alike with his zany, witty and action-packed hour of experiments.

Doktor Kaboom: Man of Science! runs 9-13, 15-26 August 2024 at The Pleasance Courtyard, Beyond.

