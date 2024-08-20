Review: EDINBURGH 2024: LIL WENKER: BANGTAIL, Pleasance Courtyard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lil Wenker is a London-based, Gaulier trained clown from Minnesota and the co-founder of Chekhov’s Gum. Directed by Cecily Nash, Bangtail is the epic tale of a cowboy in search of his purpose and career.

In a hysterical blend of storytelling and clowning, Lil Wenker has created a perfectly hilarious and likeable character. Keen on the dynamics of audience participation, the interactions blend with the adventure of a cowboy in flux.

We are introduced to a host of audience stars, pivotal in contributing to the progression of the story. This is a masterclass in guidance, negotiation, coaching and ultimately clowning improvisation. The action is kept fresh by Wenker responding and reacting to varied audience’s behaviour, which requires altering responses.

Photo Credit: Hudson Hughes

Bangtail enjoys being the ‘baddest Cowboy in Texas’, cantering on his loyal steed from the vastest mountains to the sassiest saloons. He journeys from the Wild West to a new life with unexpected possibilities and cowboy clown chaos ensues. The interference of a (boo, hiss) baddy disrupts Bangtail’s life journey, finding himself directionless and very much out of sorts where guidance is sorely needed.

His two identities are expertly explored by Lil Wenker who works to reconcile the past and present to discover his future life’s worth.

LIL WENKER: BANGTAIL is a pure hour of genuine laughs, with high energy injected to create the vivid and memorable character, layered with the need for inspiration, confidence, humour and playfulness.

LIL WENKER: BANGTAIL Cellar, Pleasance Courtyard until 25 August 2024 at 4:15pm (60mins) for ages 16+ recommended.

Photo Credits: Hudson Hughes

Comments

