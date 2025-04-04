Nan Shepherd: Naked And Unashamed Returns To The Studio At Pitlochry Festival Theatre This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firebrand Theatre Company and Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed, which tells the story of the elusive Scottish naturalist and poet, Nan Shepherd, is set to make a return to the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this May.

Running at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 30 May until 14 June, Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed is filled with poetry, humour and romance and reveals the untold story of how Nan Shepherd's experiences as an author, teacher, hillwalker and lover helped shape Scotland's recent literary history. It also explores the story of why the manuscript of her ground-breaking masterpiece, The Living Mountain, lay forgotten in a drawer for decades, before being self-published, translated into sixteen languages and hailed recently as “one of the finest books ever written on landscape and nature in Britain.”

Produced in association with Dr Kerri Andrews, Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed is co-written by Ellie Zeegen and Richard Baron (The Monarch of the Glen, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, The 39 Steps, 3 UK tours and Look Back in Anger featuring David Tennant at Theatre Royal Bath and Royal Lyceum Theatre) who also directs. The cast features Susan Coyle, who makes a welcome return to the Theatre after 18 years and has appeared in the television series Outlander, Jonathan Creek and Taggart as Nan Shepherd and Adam Buksh (The Great Replacement, A Play, a Pie and a Pint) as Robertson, Neil Gunn, and John Macmurray.

Playwright and Director Richard Baron says:

“We at Firebrand are delighted to have another opportunity to tell Nan Shepherd's fascinating life story after our sold-out run at Pitlochry last year.

The enthusiastic reaction from audiences and critics alike to our story about the first female writer to feature on a UK banknote confirmed for us that Shepherd's intrepid journey, not only into her beloved Cairngorms but as an inspirational teacher, passionate lover and bold and active player in Scotland's search for a new literary identity, can excite, delight and engage both the mind and all the emotions.”

