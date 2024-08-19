Review: EDINBURGH 2024: I'M ALMOST THERE, Summerhall, Main Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As you enter the Summerhall Main Hall, there is an upright piano, harp and bass guitar with empty seats awaiting their players.

Fans of the Gossip Girl TV adaptation may recognise the show’s writer, Todd Almond, as he sits down at the piano. He begins to skilfully accompany himself while telling us about an unconventional day where a character, we presume is largely based on himself, reluctantly goes to a friend’s brunch and ends up meeting the potential love of his life.

Almond is joined on stage by two other musicians (Erin Hill on harp and Lucas McCrosson on bass) who join in with the whimsical soundscape, and later become characters in the show too, in what appears to be the oddest apartment block in New York – hard competition for sure.

From crazy cat ladies to actual vampires, Almond meets quite the gang of characters as he fights to make it downstairs to his prospective lover – or is he putting it off? The piece asks questions about motivation, fighting for the love we deserve, and getting lost along the way. David Cromer’s direction keeps the room playful and engaged, even during the most unhinged moments that break walls and timelines.

A co-production between Audible Theatre, DryWrite, and FrancescaMoody Productions the latter of which is linked to previous Edinburgh Fringe hits like Kathy and Stella’s Murder Podcast and Baby Reindeer, this piece feels slightly less accessible than those that have since gone on to further productions and adaptations.

While charming in many places, the show is less rom-com and speaks more about procrastination and the perils of doing so, particularly when it comes to love. It was becoming increasingly frustrating why Almond’s character kept getting distracted, making you want to fight for the love story less and less as the hour went on.

While it is amusing quite how many obstacles one can face trying to head down to the entrance of your building, the concept didn’t quite land for this particular reviewer, and may be better suited to another format. The musicianship of the trio has to be applauded though, and for a whimsical and fantastical tale, head to Summerhall for I’m Almost There.

I’m Almost There at Summerhall Main Hall until 26 Aug

Photo credit: Rick Wenner

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More