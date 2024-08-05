Review: IN TWO MINDS, Traverse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In Two Minds is written by Joanne Ryan, directed by Sarah Jane Scaife and is being staged as part of Trav Fest 24.

A woman who is approaching forty (Karen McCartney) finds herself with an unexpected roommate as her mother (Pom Boyd) comes to stay with her as she's having an extension done at home. It's a small flat but her mother is initially very complimentary about the space and views this as a bit of an adventure.

The pair get along well and their relationship is established as relatively easy-going. Occasional mentions of her mother's medication flow naturally in the conversation. There are some really relatable moments that prompt laughs from the audience as the mother doesn't fully listen to her daughter or respect that working from home means she can't be interrupted.

The early gentleness of this play is what makes it so disarming. It's a subtle change, mother becomes more unsettled and starts behaving differently. She stops sleeping, she's nasty to her daughter and she starts experiencing delusions. It's clear this isn't the first time this has happened. Parent and child roles are reversed as the mother becomes fixated on fanciful ideas and her daughter tries to be firm and practical.

This is an honest and at times brutal look at loving someone with bipolar disorder. In Two Minds doesn't go for the sensational but shows a realistic portrayal of the strain mental illness can have on a relationship- but with a sense of optimism and hope.

