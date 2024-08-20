Review: EDINBURGH 2024: COLIN CLOUD: CONSEQUENCES at Underbelly, McEwan Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The palpable buzz of anticipation is electric as we enter the auditorium of the impressive 19th century ornate McEwan Hall. An enlivened Friday evening crowd take their seats in the vast sold out listed building. As the excitement fuels, instructions scroll across a giant screen on stage, intended for a showpiece at the close of the show.

With 20 years of performance experience, the webpage description of Cloud lists ‘Mentalism, Comedy, Mystery’ highlighting his international reach and his Mastermind show on the famous Las Vegas strip. Colin Cloud, sits blindfolded on centre stage in a luxurious armchair, calm and emanating mystery.

He returns this year to his home country for a run on the Fringe. It's no doubt very different kind of crowd than he may have become accustomed to, but one he is entirely comfortable with and rather fond of. British crowds can be reserved, cynical and stubborn, but Cloud never skips a beat as he cracks into his show with relish and confidence abounding.

Photo Credit: Titou Molard

What unfolds is 70 minutes of audience-led tricks, deceptions and impressive mind reading that rivals the work of the biggest names in the genre. The show is super slick and Cloud is all at once intense and sharp, playful and funny, balancing his razor-sharp wit with impressive displays of magic. Cloud has pitched the show perfectly, riding the fine line between mocking his largely willing participants and knowing when to demand our focus and amazement.

Particularly spellbinding is the phone unlocking trick, the fish hook on strings and movingly Cloud’s nostalgia regarding his grandfathers guidance into the world of magic, creating a lifelong love of the art for Cloud.

Colin Cloud: Consequences is an astonishingly tight and impressive show. The sequence of clever CONsequences builds layers of momentum, leaving the mouths of the audience open wide with awe, wonder and confusion. This show is wildly dynamic, mesmerising and endlessly entertaining. Not to be missed, this one’s an absolute winner.

Colin Cloud: Consequences runs until 26 August at The Underbelly, McEwan Hall

Photo Credit: Titou Molard

