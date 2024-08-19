Review: EDINBURGH 2024: LOVE BEYOND, Assembly

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love Beyond is written by and stars Ramesh Meyyappan, directed by Matthew Lenton and produced by Raw Material Arts. The show returns after a successful run in 2023.

Harry (Meyyappan) has dementia and has just arrived in his new home. He's confused and his carer May (Elicia Daly) is struggling to communicate with Harry as he uses sign language. She promises him that she will make more effort but in the meantime, she's having to speak slowly and loudly in the hope he might understand.

The technical brilliance of Love Beyond cannot be overstated. The backdrop of the stage is made up of a series of mirrors and sometimes Harry sees himself, now, reflected back at him. Other times a trick of the light enables the mirror to be a window to the past and he sees his younger self (Rinkoo Barpaga) and his vibrant wife Elise (Amy Kennedy).

Meyyappan is beautifully vulnerable as Harry as he pieces together his memories. Sometimes Harry's memories are distressing. He gets frustrated and lashes out and the soundscape brilliantly portrays the confusion that he feels. Daly is wonderful as May, a woman who cares deeply about the residents and becomes more adept at signing in order to communicate with Harry.

It's jarring when the memories break apart. A young man having dinner with a beautiful woman becomes an elderly man being hand-fed soft food in a care home. The audience get to experience some of the confusion and distortion of memory that Harry is experiencing. Members of the audience who do not use BSL will be unable to understand certain conversations but this gives us a glimpse into Harry's experience.

It's an incredibly moving piece but provides a cathartic experience. Love Beyond makes for truly exceptional theatre.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

