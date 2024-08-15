Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ARCADE, Summerhall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the spirit of exploring something potentially out of my comfort zone at the Fringe, I threw caution to the wind and tried an immersive audio gaming adventure.

DARKFIELD known for creating innovative audio experiences via the deprivation of vision, have brought Arcade to Summerhall this Edinburgh Fringe 2024, by providing a shipping container in pitch darkness, filled with bespoke arcade machines and headphones. The 30-minute exposure gives each user selections, to provide a unique journey.

The avatar ‘Milk’ travels through a treacherous war-torn world, with infinite lives, numerous routes and outcomes. My options included choosing alliances, joining a cult who promised a better reality and performing on stage as a drummer, whilst dodging bullets at a mob boss’ party.

Arcade is based on the 8-bit aesthetic of 1980’s video games and explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. The 360-degree binaural sound and sensory effects helps with world immersion. The deprivation of vision means the aural sense is heightened, to the point where I was questioning if there were people behind me (there were not) such is the quality of the sound.

It was particularly eye opening and enlightening talking about choices and selections to follow with Arcade attendees who had entirely different experiences. Arcade is a thrilling, unsettling and unmissable 80's gaming experience, leaving me with the feeling of wanting to try again to explore the alternative paths. Arcade is addictively unfamiliar and thought provoking.

ARCADE runs at Summerhall, The Terrace until 18, then 20-26 August 2024.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More