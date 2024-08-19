Review: EDINBURGH 2024: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, Underbelly, Bristo Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rachel Fairburn is the co-host of the award-winning comedy podcast All Killa No Filla and is performing two shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Side Eye and Showgirl. The latter’s stage is adorned by inflatable flamingos and fake flowers.

Fairburn fulfils the show’s title by appearing in a fabulous sequin jumpsuit and fluorescent tassels, entering to warm and rapturous applause. The set begins and the laughs are instantaneous in response to Fairburn’s winning, vibrant personality and blunt outlook of no-nonsense social commentary, which sets the tone for the duration. Fairburn’s presence is commanding, thrilling and utterly addictive.

Photo Credit: Drew Forsyth photography

We get into the brutal truth, specifically mentioning hatred towards people that stay over in her home for extended periods, anyone using her home loo ever; such is her OCD, over-sharing of personal information from near-strangers and an absolutely hilarious section on the ultimate antagonism of rage regarding air fryer enthusiasts, surely the hype is overrated, as it’s just a mini oven? Fairburn however, does enjoy a Toby Carvery with friends, especially catch ups that ‘unexpectedly’ end up in Ibiza.

We learn about Fairburn’s extreme childhood shyness, her overcoming of the difficulties and frank recommendations of not pointing out when a shy person blushes, which of course makes the situation worse for the individual, sensibly advocating for the merits of just being kind.

Fairburn is suitably proud of her working class-background, tirelessly correcting ignorant comments over the years. Her family were not surprised by her career in comedy, which she credits to a stand-up comedy community course. The course made the National news regarding Government funding allocations, receiving critical societal opinion. Fairburn highlights the oddness of the outrage from the public, feeling entitled to question the provision of courses like this and therefore questioning culture being for all.

If the arts were not accessible to all, surely it would be utterly tragic and inequitable. She also shares that her family were a confident unit but not attention seeking, often to be found using key phrase, “Stop showing off.” In the spirit of this, in charge of her own destiny and never being one to follow rules, this show is about her absolute confidence, with conviction in her commentary and curiosities.

Rachel Fairburn’s Showgirl is a brilliant hour of comedy, wildly enjoyable, thrilling, epic and entertaining. Miss this hysterical show at your peril, as it truly is an absolute treat.

Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl runs at Underbelly Bristo Square, Friesian at 17:20-18:20 until Sun 25 August

Photo Credit: Drew Forsyth photography

Comments